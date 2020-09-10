Isuzu D-Max wins 2020 Zimbabwe Car of the Year Awards

The Isuzu D-Max remains a firm favourite in Zimbabwe, according to a recent poll in which Zimbabweans had to vote online for their favourite vehicle.

The Zimbabwe Car of the Year Awards, which was launched towards the end of last year, has had to adjust the competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic which hindered vehicle test drives and evaluations. The competition went online creating an opportunity for the public to vote for their favourite vehicle. The Isuzu D-Max garnered 56% of the votes, reported the Zimbabwe Independent Motoring Journal.

The Isuzu D-Max has had a presence in Zimbabwe for a number of years and, according to the online motoring publication, the vehicle has remained a key player in creating and fostering Zimbabwe’s love affair with the “pickup truck” – both as a workhorse and, as an all-encompassing day-to-day leisure and lifestyle vehicle.

According to Autoworld Zimbabwe Dealer Principal, Alison de Klerk, the Isuzu brand has earned its reputation over the years for its reliability, durability and capability.

“We are excited about the results as it indicates customer confidence in the Isuzu brand and in our dealerships in the country. Over the years we have worked hard to build customer trust and to give them unwavering quality levels of service,” said De Klerk.

More than a quarter of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) sold each month in Zimbabwe are Isuzu branded. De Klerk said despite all the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 has been a good year for Isuzu sales in Zimbabwe.

“Our year to date volumes as of the end of July are up 87% compared to 2019. We have achieved 36% market share in the LCV segment and 28% of the total new vehicle market, so our performance has been solid, but there is still lots of work for us to finish 2020 in a strong position,” she said.