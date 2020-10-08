news

SA’s Brett Soso to head up new McLaren division

08 October 2020 - 07:41 By Denis Droppa
Brett Soso, McLaren’s new regional manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED
South African Brett Soso has been appointed as MD of McLaren Automotive’s new EMEA (Europe, Middle, East and Africa) region.

The British supercar maker’s new regional entity covers 20 markets and a third of global sales volume, with the revised structure aimed at streamlining business operations and exploiting synergies.

McLaren said Soso has a deep understanding of complex regional markets, as well as a wealth of experience developed over 25 years in the automotive industry, including with some of the world’s most prestigious and luxurious brands.

Before joining McLaren in 2018, Soso was the Rolls-Royce Regional Director for the Middle East, Africa and South America. Before that he was MD of Chery SA and Foton SA.

McLaren has introduced four defined subregions, which are organised based on geography and culture, as well as specific in-market requirements. These include the Middle East and Africa, UK and  Central and Western Europe.

The restructure follows the brand’s recent announcement of an all-new lightweight vehicle architecture that will underpin the next generation of McLaren’s electrified model line-up.

