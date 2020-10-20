Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2020 crowns new winner

Coronavirus might have put paid to a lot of events but it didn’t stop Toyota from staging the Fortuner Challenge – an annual competition that pairs members of the public with its brand ambassadors from the social media sphere and the Toyota Cheetahs rugby team.

Government has authorised outdoors events to restart but with strict coronavirus precautions in place thus this year’s hosting was more compact, and featured fewer competitors wearing face masks.

I dropped in at Avianto Hotel in the serene Muldersdrift area west of Johannesburg on a day when a heat wave descended on the province to make the 2020 iteration that much more interesting.

The competition is a cherry-pick for fitness fanatics who’d like a shot at winning a Toyota Fortuner by competing against other toned bodies through a variety of challenges. All the public needed to enter the battle was to apply online and “back a hero”.

As a media partner, Arena Holdings selected Capetonian Harold Durnez from the final nominees, who also competed in the 2018 competition, to compete in this year’s final leg. He was paired with Port Elizabeth-born rising star Junior Pokomela of the Cheetahs rugby team.