Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2020 crowns new winner
The fitness challenge held in Gauteng was shorter than in previous years but still truly tested this year’s group of competitors
Coronavirus might have put paid to a lot of events but it didn’t stop Toyota from staging the Fortuner Challenge – an annual competition that pairs members of the public with its brand ambassadors from the social media sphere and the Toyota Cheetahs rugby team.
Government has authorised outdoors events to restart but with strict coronavirus precautions in place thus this year’s hosting was more compact, and featured fewer competitors wearing face masks.
I dropped in at Avianto Hotel in the serene Muldersdrift area west of Johannesburg on a day when a heat wave descended on the province to make the 2020 iteration that much more interesting.
The competition is a cherry-pick for fitness fanatics who’d like a shot at winning a Toyota Fortuner by competing against other toned bodies through a variety of challenges. All the public needed to enter the battle was to apply online and “back a hero”.
As a media partner, Arena Holdings selected Capetonian Harold Durnez from the final nominees, who also competed in the 2018 competition, to compete in this year’s final leg. He was paired with Port Elizabeth-born rising star Junior Pokomela of the Cheetahs rugby team.
Other competitors included Toyota Gazoo Racing Dakar rally legend Giniel de Villiers, who was paired with Carla Erasmus; well-known obstacle course racer Hanneke Dannhauser joined up with Mark Keeling; and Toyota envoy Mapule Ndlovu (@Queenfitnass) teamed up with Andries Kruger.
The programme kicked off with three driving challenges on an off-road course. All of the contestants were on a hunt to collect maximum points on a precision-driving challenge through tight-cone gymkhana slaloms with the public contestant having to drive a course while blind-folded as the Toyota hero gave navigational instructions from outside their Fortuners.
A scrumptious lunch beckoned at Kloofzicht Hotel and Spa with its lush greens offering sanctuary for all but first, the competition moved to an open veld in the punishing heat where the rival pairs engaged in a spirited 100m sprint, while using ropes and their weary bodies to pull their 2,095kg Toyota Fortuner GD-6 2.8 models.
Nourished, rested and the relentless heat still beating hard on brows, the competition commenced back at Avianto for a rigorous time challenge. The warring pairs ran while carrying wooden poles with long, jutting ends on their shoulders, while avoiding entanglements with the branches of a mini forest path set on their Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire wrist-navigation watches. It was a test of agility and stamina but the worst was still to come. Reaching the finish line didn’t stop the clock just yet. Exasperated and exhausted, they still had a brainteaser to contend with which required them to build a stack of tennis balls into a pyramid. Only then would the watch stop.
The competition would conclude after more challenges, including a timed cycle race through the forest grounds using sponsored 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper alloy 29er brand bicycles known in cycling circles as “the ultimate trail bike”.
In the end the victorious team was Hanneke Dannhauser and Mark Keeling who collected the most points. As the public entrant of the competition, Keeling also walks away with brand Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4x2 model that fits perfectly with the active lifestyle of a Fortuner Challenge winner!
This article was paid for by Toyota.