US approves extradition of Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters

29 October 2020 - 18:35 By Reuters
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn talks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon, in January.
Image: Reuters

The US State Department has approved turning over to Japan two Massachusetts men to face charges that they helped smuggle former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country while he was awaiting trial on financial crimes.

Lawyers for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, disclosed the department's decision in a court filing in federal court in Boston as they sought to delay the transfer, which could happen later on Thursday.

Lawyers for the Taylors did not immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did the White House and State Department.

The State Department's decision came after a federal magistrate judge in September rejected the two men's challenge to their potential extradition after their arrests in May at the request of Japanese authorities.

Prosecutors say the Taylors facilitated a “brazen” escape in which Ghosn fled Japan on December 29 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching Lebanon, his childhood home, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he engaged in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn denies wrongdoing.

 

Reuters

