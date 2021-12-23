Lotus: bye old favourites, hello new era

It is an exciting time for British sports car icon Lotus. Last year it took the wraps off its electric hypercar, the Evija, wielding massive power and introducing a new design language for the company.

The new Emira was revealed to great acclaim earlier this year and as confirmed by SA distributor, Daytona, it will be coming to the local market in 2022. Also in the works is a full-electric sport-utility vehicle, set to be revealed soon.