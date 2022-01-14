news

Dogecoin surges as Musk says it can be used to buy Tesla merchandise

14 January 2022 - 13:57 By Joanna Ossinger
Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency with a Shiba Inu meme founded in 2013, surged on Friday after Elon Musk said on Twitter that it could be used to buy Tesla Inc. merchandise.
Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency with a Shiba Inu meme founded in 2013, surged on Friday after Elon Musk said on Twitter that it could be used to buy Tesla Inc. merchandise.
Image: Bloomberg

Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency with a Shiba Inu meme founded in 2013, surged on Friday after Elon Musk said on Twitter that it could be used to buy Tesla Inc merchandise.

The meme coin was up 15% over the past 24 hours as of 2.56pm in Hong Kong, according to pricing from CoinGecko. It was a standout on a day when other cryptocurrencies from bitcoin and Ether to Solana and Polkadot remained relatively flat. 

Musk, a frequent booster of Dogecoin on social media, has hinted at the move for some time. In addition, numerous reports in recent days had indicated that source code on Tesla’s website included an option for Dogecoin payments.

Billy Markus, Dogecoin’s co-creator, tweeted earlier on Friday with an image that appeared to show a Cyberwhistle available for a price of 300 Dogecoin.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

BMW cautious on bringing batteries in-house despite rising sales

BMW won't scale up its own battery cell production for electric cars until the technology has developed further, the German company said on Thursday, ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Tesla delays production of Cybertruck to 2023

Tesla Inc aims to start initial production of its much-anticipated Cybertruck by the end of the first quarter of 2023, pushing back its plan to begin ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz building its new all-electric EQS in India

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to start local assembly of its EQS electric sedan in India this year, part of a broader push to electrify ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet the CityBug – SA's smallest and most affordable electric car New Models
  2. Four used diesel hatchbacks that offer maximum range for your money Features
  3. Rare Honda superbike breaks auction world record news
  4. REVIEW | 2022 Kia Sonet 1.5 LX offers great value for money Reviews
  5. These were SA’s best-selling vehicles in December news

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...