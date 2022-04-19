×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

McLaren considers hiring ex-Ferrari executive Leiters as CEO

19 April 2022 - 13:13 By Siddharth Philip
McLaren Automotive Ltd. is considering hiring former Ferrari NV’s technology head as the next chief executive officer for the closely-held company, according to people familiar with the matter.
McLaren Automotive Ltd. is considering hiring former Ferrari NV’s technology head as the next chief executive officer for the closely-held company, according to people familiar with the matter.
Image: Bloomberg

McLaren Automotive Ltd is considering hiring former Ferrari NV’s technology head as the next CEO for the closely-held company, according to people familiar with the matter. 

Michael Leiters stepped down from Ferrari in December, and is one of the main candidates being evaluated for the top job at McLaren, the people said asking not be identified as the discussions are confidential. 

A spokesperson for McLaren declined to comment on the potential appointment. Leiters didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Sky News earlier reported that he was a possible candidate for the role. 

The Woking, England-based supercar maker controlled by Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat has been repairing its finances after the pandemic halted production and scuppered the Formula 1 racing franchise. The company has been looking for a CEO after Mike Flewitt, who led the company for eight years, abruptly stepped down in October 2021. 

McLaren’s shareholders have been in discussions with Audi since late last year, about a potential acquisition of McLaren as a way to enter Formula 1 racing and promote its electric-car technology.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

Rivian's EV factory, constrained by chips, is off to a slow start

As the waiting list for its pickup and SUV approaches two years, the hot, young car company is decoupling orders from prices.
Motoring
6 hours ago

WATCH | Dodge Viper destroyed in street race with Acura Integra

What do you get when you pitch a Dodge Viper against a modified Acura Integra in an impromptu street race? A recipe for disaster that's what.
Motoring
4 hours ago

Here are SA’s top-selling new vehicles by segment

With sales last month returning to pre-pandemic levels, these were the chart-topping new cars and bakkies
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here are SA’s top-selling new vehicles by segment news
  2. 5 cheap and frugal used cars that won’t cause pain at the pumps Features
  3. REVIEW | 2022 Nissan Navara 2.5 SE 4X4 is a hardy workhorse let down by ... Reviews
  4. New Isuzu D-Max bakkie launched in SA — here’s the pricing New Models
  5. FIRST DRIVE | New 2022 VW Caddy is a practical wagon for work or leisure First Drives

Latest Videos

Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?
Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods