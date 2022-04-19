McLaren considers hiring ex-Ferrari executive Leiters as CEO

McLaren Automotive Ltd is considering hiring former Ferrari NV’s technology head as the next CEO for the closely-held company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Michael Leiters stepped down from Ferrari in December, and is one of the main candidates being evaluated for the top job at McLaren, the people said asking not be identified as the discussions are confidential.

A spokesperson for McLaren declined to comment on the potential appointment. Leiters didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Sky News earlier reported that he was a possible candidate for the role.

The Woking, England-based supercar maker controlled by Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat has been repairing its finances after the pandemic halted production and scuppered the Formula 1 racing franchise. The company has been looking for a CEO after Mike Flewitt, who led the company for eight years, abruptly stepped down in October 2021.

McLaren’s shareholders have been in discussions with Audi since late last year, about a potential acquisition of McLaren as a way to enter Formula 1 racing and promote its electric-car technology.

