Here are SA’s top-selling new vehicles by segment
With sales last month returning to pre-pandemic levels, these were the chart-topping new cars and bakkies
New vehicle sales in SA exceeded expectations last month, recording the highest monthly total since pre-pandemic October 2019.
The Naamsa automotive business council reported 50,607 new cars, light commercials and trucks were sold in March. This is an increase of 7,184 units (16.5%) over the 43,423 vehicles sold in March 2021.
It’s been a good first quarter for the local motor industry. In the first three months the biggest growth has been in the passenger car market. In the year to date 93,377 cars have been sold, a 25.4% rise over the same period last year. Light commercials have improved by a smaller 2.9% to 35,888 units in the first three months of 2022. However, SA’s top-selling vehicle remains a light commercial, the Toyota Hilux, and by quite a margin. With 4,561 sales last month, it more than doubled the number of its nearest competitor.
Market leader Toyota set a new record of 15,008 sales last month, helped by the strong popularity of models such as the Corolla Cross which was the country’s best-selling passenger car, the Hiace (top-selling minibus) and the Starlet budget hatchback.
Alongside bakkies, the budget car and compact SUV segments continue to lure large numbers of SA consumers. In the budget category the VW Polo Vivo and new-generation Polo continue to rule sales, while Toyota dominates the compact SUV league with the Corolla Cross and Urban Cruiser.
Suzuki also recorded a new domestic sales record of 3,347 units in March for a near 10% share of the passenger vehicle market and a top five position among SA’s best-selling brands.
Electric vehicles (EVs) are still selling at a trickle compared to internal combustion engined (ICE) cars, but the momentum is picking up after the introduction of new models. EV sales more than doubled to 218 units in SA in 2021 with the recent launches of battery-powered cars such as the BMW iX and Audi E-Tron, off a very low base of 92 EVs sold in 2020.
The list below gives a snapshot of what vehicles South Africans are buying, although the numbers are not driven purely by popularity as supply constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war are affecting some brands worse than others.
Since 2020 there has been a global semiconductor chip shortage affecting the automotive industry, and this year several automakers have been forced to cut their production after reduced supplies of wiring harnesses from war-hit Ukraine.
SA’s top selling vehicles by segment — March 2022
Budget cars
VW Polo Vivo — 2,117
VW Polo — 1,430
Toyota Starlet - 1,243
Suzuki Swift - 1,118
Renault Kwid - 848
VW Polo sedan - 829
Hyundai Atos - 763
Kia Picanto - 656
Renault Triber - 652
Toyota Corolla Quest - 527
Hyundai Grand i10 - 508
Hyundai i20 - 508
Toyota Agya - 487
Kia Rio - 364
Nissan Almera - 274
Kia Pegas - 171
Peugeot 208 - 128
Renault Clio - 109
Compact SUVs
Toyota Corolla Cross - 2,384
Toyota Urban Cruiser - 1,196
Ford EcoSport - 866
Haval Jolion - 798
Hyundai Venue - 780
Hyundai Atos - 763
Renault Kiger - 718
VW T-Cross - 702
Suzuki Vitara Brezza - 663
Nissan Magnite - 637
Suzuki S-Presso - 558
Suzuki Jimny - 440
Hyundai Tucson - 379
Haval H6 - 290
Kia Seltos - 283
Renault Duster - 256
Mazda CX-5 - 212
Hyundai Creta - 205
VW T-Roc - 191
Mahindra XUV300 - 187
Mazda CX-3 - 183
Midsize/large SUVs
Toyota Fortuner - 1,082
BMW X3 - 313
Ford Everest - 256
Toyota Rav4 - 173
Nissan X-Trail - 162
Toyota Prado - 127
BMW X5 - 116
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport - 98
Land Rover Defender - 96
Range Rover Evoque - 93
Jeep Grand Cherokee - 86
Isuzu MU-X - 65
Audi Q5 - 55
Audi Q5 Sportback - 48
Toyota Land Cruiser 300 - 45
Bakkies
Toyota Hilux - 4,561
Isuzu D-Max - 1,378
Nissan NP200 - 1,327
Ford Ranger - 1,052
Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 711
Nissan Navara - 603
GWM Steed - 493
GWM P Series - 441
Toyota Land Cruiser pickup - 242
Hyundai H100 bakkie - 180
Kia K2700 - 149
VW Amarok - 144
Suzuki Super Carry - 119
Mahindra Bolero - 100
JAC T8 - 51
Kia K2500 - 37
JAC X200 - 36
Mitsubishi Triton - 33
Peugeot Landtrek - 27
VW Transporter pickup - 21
Mazda BT-50 - 18
MPVs and minibuses
Toyota Hiace - 1,644
Renault Triber - 652
Toyota Rumion - 348
Hyundai Staria - 149
Mitsubishi Xpander - 90
VW Kombi - 72
Hyundai Grand Creta - 67
Suzuki Ertiga - 63
Electric Vehicles
Audi E-tron - 16
Mini Cooper SE - 11
BMW iX - 6
BMW i3 - 1
* Lists exclude Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, who do not report detailed sales figures.
