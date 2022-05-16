Nigerian entrepreneur builds electric mini-buses in clean energy push

Nigerian entrepreneur Mustapha Gajibo has been converting petrol mini-buses into electric vehicles at his workshop, but he is now going a step further to build solar battery-powered buses from scratch in a push to promote clean energy and curb pollution.

Africa's top producer and exporter of crude oil has heavily-subsidised petrol and a patchy supply of electricity — a combination that might discourage anyone from investing in electric vehicles.

But Gajibo, a 30-year-old university drop-out and resident of Maiduguri City in Nigeria's northeast, is undaunted. He says rising global oil prices and pollution make electric vehicles a worthwhile alternative in Nigeria.

At his workshop he has already stripped combustion engines from 10 mini-buses, powering them with solar batteries. The buses, which have been operating for just more than a month, cover a distance of 100km on a single charge.

His most ambitious project is building the buses from scratch. They will be equipped with solar panels and batteries.