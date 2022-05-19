Five cars that cost way more than R22m

With the debate raging on about R22m, we list cars that cost more than the proposed SA flag.

Aston Martin — Valhalla

British brand Aston Martin has been available in this market for quite some time. The marque is aimed at the higher-echelons of society with the deep-pockets to afford its gorgeous-looking sports cars. The brand has grown to include an SUV and one of its most exotic models, the new Aston Martin Valhalla, is confirmed for SA arrival.

It's essentially a racer for the road and powered by a twin-turbo 4.0l V8 from Mercedes-AMG, spliced with a 150kW/400V hybrid battery system of two e-motors mounted on the front and rear axles. The total system output is 699kW and 1,000Nm and it can run on to a 330km/h top speed. How much will it cost? Definitely not R22m.