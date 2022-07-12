×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Anti-speeding device now mandatory for new cars in the EU

Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) must be installed in all new vehicles sold in EU member states as part of new safety regulations

12 July 2022 - 09:04 By Motoring Reporter
ISA systems use GPS and cameras to identify speed limits and warn drivers to slow down, and if they don’t it can restrict engine power to reduce their speed.
ISA systems use GPS and cameras to identify speed limits and warn drivers to slow down, and if they don’t it can restrict engine power to reduce their speed.
Image: Reuters

The EU has mandated that all new vehicles must be fitted with automatic speed-limiting technology in a bid to reduce the number of speed-related collisions and deaths.

From July 6, Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) must be installed in all new vehicles sold in EU member states as part of new safety regulations. For new models already in showrooms, manufacturers will need to have the automatic speed-limiting systems installed from July 7 2024.

The systems use GPS and cameras to identify speed limits and warn drivers to slow down, and if they don’t it can restrict engine power to reduce their speed. However, drivers are able to override the technology by pushing slightly harder on the acceleration pedal.

Other measures included as part of the EU safety regulation includes driver drowsiness warning systems, in-vehicle ‘black boxes’, emergency stop signals, tyre pressure monitoring, alcohol immobilisers, and lane-changing assistants. The general requirements apply to passenger cars and light commercial vehicles as well as buses and heavy commercial vehicles.

“The rollout of ISA is a huge step forward for road safety and has the potential to dramatically reduce road traffic injuries and fatalities. Car manufacturers now have the opportunity to maximise the potential ISA presents for creating safer roads for all,” said the European Commission in a press release.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED ARTICLES

BRENWIN NAIDU | Screening mad: digital dashboards are here to stay

There’s a fraction too much distraction with modern car infotainment systems, but there’s no turning back
Lifestyle
1 week ago

India plans safety rating system for passenger cars

India will introduce a safety rating system for passenger cars, a measure it hopes will encourage manufacturers to provide advanced safety features ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Survey shows more than 90% of SA drivers feel unsafe when pulled over by police

The police service is becoming a Trojan horse for criminals looking to neutralise any form of trust citizens might have left in the country's ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Tesla reports most autonomous driving-related crashes

Tesla reported the vast majority of crashes involving automated driver-assist systems that have been disclosed to the US National Highway Traffic ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Thieves are coming for your petrol — Here’s how to protect your tank news
  2. Austrian F1 top three handed suspended €10,000 fines Motorsport
  3. FNB announces fuel hike relief for nearly 3.4-million customers news
  4. HATCH SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Toyota Starlet vs Suzuki Baleno Reviews
  5. Hamilton 'disgusted' by reports of abusive crowd behaviour Motorsport

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners