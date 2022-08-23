Ford is aiming to eclipse the heads-up display with its new high-resolution headlights.
Designed to enable safer night driving, these units project directions, speed limits and weather information onto the road so that drivers can remain focused on what's happening ahead of them instead of what's happening inside the vehicle.
Though still in the development phase, Ford believes this technology will make night driving safer and more comfortable. We wouldn't be surprised to see it debut on future Ford models.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Ford's new headlights project data onto the road ahead
Ford is aiming to eclipse the heads-up display with its new high-resolution headlights.
Designed to enable safer night driving, these units project directions, speed limits and weather information onto the road so that drivers can remain focused on what's happening ahead of them instead of what's happening inside the vehicle.
Though still in the development phase, Ford believes this technology will make night driving safer and more comfortable. We wouldn't be surprised to see it debut on future Ford models.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Bulls pump up Pebble Beach car auctions to $469m record
McLaren to sell its supercars in India’s price-sensitive market
Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos