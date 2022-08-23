×

WATCH | Ford's new headlights project data onto the road ahead

23 August 2022 - 15:08 By Motoring Reporter

Ford is aiming to eclipse the heads-up display with its new high-resolution headlights.

Designed to enable safer night driving, these units project directions, speed limits and weather information onto the road so that drivers can remain focused on what's happening ahead of them instead of what's happening inside the vehicle.

Though still in the development phase, Ford believes this technology will make night driving safer and more comfortable. We wouldn't be surprised to see it debut on future Ford models.

