Electric vehicle maker Polestar said on Thursday its revenue nearly doubled in the first half of 2022 on soaring demand and that it may have to raise its prices further if material costs continue to rise.
“We continue to have a very strong order book,” CFO Johan Malmqvist said. “In regards to inflationary pressures, we have increased prices and that is something that we are closely monitoring to see if there's a need to take additional actions to protect our margins.”
The Swedish-based car maker, founded by China's Geely and Volvo Cars, also reaffirmed its full-year target to deliver 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs).
Polestar, which listed on the Nasdaq in June via a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has expanded into new markets this year, but the cost of doing so meant it reported a net loss of $502.7m (about R8.6bn) for January to June, up from a $368.2m (about R6.3bn) loss a year earlier.
As countries target net-zero carbon emissions and gas prices rise, demand for EVs has surged. Car makers have been scrambling to increase production amid supply chain bottlenecks and rising costs of components and battery materials.
Many have raised vehicle prices because consumer demand has remained strong, but some fear high inflation and economic uncertainty will dent sales sooner or later.
Polestar reported revenue of $1.04bn (about R17.8bn) for the six months ended June 30 compared with $534.8m (about R9.1bn) a year earlier.
At the end of June it was selling cars in 25 countries, up from 19 a year earlier.
The company reported a non-cash charge of $372.3m (about R6.4bn) related to its listing on Nasdaq.
Malmqvist said the company ended the first half with $1.4bn (about R24bn) in cash.
Deliveries by Polestar rose almost 125% to about 21,200 cars in the first six months of the year, up from 9,510 a year earlier.
Polestar revenue doubles as it rides the electric car boom
Image: Supplied
Electric vehicle maker Polestar said on Thursday its revenue nearly doubled in the first half of 2022 on soaring demand and that it may have to raise its prices further if material costs continue to rise.
“We continue to have a very strong order book,” CFO Johan Malmqvist said. “In regards to inflationary pressures, we have increased prices and that is something that we are closely monitoring to see if there's a need to take additional actions to protect our margins.”
The Swedish-based car maker, founded by China's Geely and Volvo Cars, also reaffirmed its full-year target to deliver 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs).
Polestar, which listed on the Nasdaq in June via a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has expanded into new markets this year, but the cost of doing so meant it reported a net loss of $502.7m (about R8.6bn) for January to June, up from a $368.2m (about R6.3bn) loss a year earlier.
As countries target net-zero carbon emissions and gas prices rise, demand for EVs has surged. Car makers have been scrambling to increase production amid supply chain bottlenecks and rising costs of components and battery materials.
Many have raised vehicle prices because consumer demand has remained strong, but some fear high inflation and economic uncertainty will dent sales sooner or later.
Polestar reported revenue of $1.04bn (about R17.8bn) for the six months ended June 30 compared with $534.8m (about R9.1bn) a year earlier.
At the end of June it was selling cars in 25 countries, up from 19 a year earlier.
The company reported a non-cash charge of $372.3m (about R6.4bn) related to its listing on Nasdaq.
Malmqvist said the company ended the first half with $1.4bn (about R24bn) in cash.
Deliveries by Polestar rose almost 125% to about 21,200 cars in the first six months of the year, up from 9,510 a year earlier.
READ MORE:
Ford recalls 198,000 SUVs in US over fire risks
Uber plans to deliver 10,000 more electric cars in London
The next big battery material squeeze is old batteries
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos