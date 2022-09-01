×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Ford recalls 198,000 SUVs in US over fire risks

01 September 2022 - 13:17 By Reuters
Ford Motor Co is recalling 198,000 SUVs in the US to replace a blower motor assembly after reports of 25 fires, it said on Thursday.
Ford Motor Co is recalling 198,000 SUVs in the US to replace a blower motor assembly after reports of 25 fires, it said on Thursday.
Image: ricochet64 | 123rf

Ford Motor Co is recalling 198,000 SUVs in the US to replace a blower motor assembly after reports of 25 fires, it said on Thursday.

The recall covers 2015-2017 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. Ford said it had three reports of fires linked to property damage to structures and one minor injury. Ford will notify owners, starting September 12.

READ MORE

Uber plans to deliver 10,000 more electric cars in London

Uber will partner with a financial technology startup to boost the number of electric vehicles in London by an additional 10,000 over the next few ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

The next big battery material squeeze is old batteries

A global rush into battery recycling is good news for automakers worried about future raw material supplies. But the wave of new factories poses a ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Porsche boss faces software woes keeping VW a step behind Tesla

Herbert Diess tried to match the electric-car maker’s tech prowess. New CEO Oliver Blume now has more chasing to do.
Motoring
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA's new Marauder Mk2 is one of the world's toughest armoured vehicles New Models
  2. PODCAST | It's confirmed: SA won't have a Formula One race in 2023 Motorsport
  3. Teasing Hamilton puts a cap on Alonso spat Motorsport
  4. Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m news
  5. Princess Diana’s 1985 Ford Escort tops $850,000 at auction sale news

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)