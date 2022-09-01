Ford Motor Co is recalling 198,000 SUVs in the US to replace a blower motor assembly after reports of 25 fires, it said on Thursday.
The recall covers 2015-2017 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. Ford said it had three reports of fires linked to property damage to structures and one minor injury. Ford will notify owners, starting September 12.
Ford recalls 198,000 SUVs in US over fire risks
