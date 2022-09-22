Dunlop boosts performance punch with new SP Sport Maxx 060+

Dunlop's new range of SP Sport Maxx 060+ performance tyres is now available in SA.
Replacing* the SP Sport Maxx 050+ fitted as original equipment to the non-rally versions of the 2021 Toyota GR Yaris, this tyre improves upon its predecessor with a new asymmetric groove pattern that delivers improved dry and wet weather performance. According to Dunlop, it also offers a longer lifespan (up to 40%), thanks to its new tread compound. A unique and optimised rigidity pattern across the width of the tyre's contact patch has been engineered to deliver greater steering precision.
“Designers at our headquarters in Kobe, Japan, have been hard at work benchmarking this range against the best in the world and we expect the technology and features in our new flagship performance tyre will see it take the top end of the market by storm,” said Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Sumitomo Rubber SA (SRSA), manufacturer of the Dunlop brand.
In dry road conditions, the new high stiffness shoulder blocks of the SP Sport Maxx 060+ to maximise road contact and provide high braking force and excellent cornering grip. In wet road conditions, its water evacuation grooves reduce hydroplaning and provide improved stability and control by better displacing standing water on the road. According to Dunlop, the SP Sport Maxx 060+ has achieved an EU Label Wet grip “A” grade for all sizes.
The SP Sport Maxx 060+ is available in 56 sizes, ranging from 16-inch to 21-inch. It can also be fitted to almost any sports car, coupé, sedan, SUV or crossover.
For peace of mind, this new tyre comes standard with Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance. Free for 12 months, it provides full replacement for irreparable damage caused by road hazards (like the fearsome Joburg Pothole) within the first year of purchase, but you have to foot the bill for is fitment plus alignment and/or balancing. This insurance is now also available on all Dunlop tyres, including passenger, SUV/4x4 and light truck tyres.
(*According to Dunlop, whatever sizes come out in the 060+ range will be discontinued in the 050+ range. If that size doesn't come out in the 060+ range then the 050+ equivalent remains)
TimesLIVE
Dunlop boosts performance punch with new SP Sport Maxx 060+
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
