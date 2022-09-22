news

Dunlop boosts performance punch with new SP Sport Maxx 060+

22 September 2022 - 17:25 By Motoring Reporter
The new Dunlop SP Sport Maxx 060+ is now available in SA.
The new Dunlop SP Sport Maxx 060+ is now available in SA.
Image: Supplied

Dunlop's new range of SP Sport Maxx 060+ performance tyres is now available in SA.

Replacing* the SP Sport Maxx 050+ fitted as original equipment to the non-rally versions of the 2021 Toyota GR Yaris, this tyre improves upon its predecessor with a new asymmetric groove pattern that delivers improved dry and wet weather performance. According to Dunlop, it also offers a longer lifespan (up to 40%), thanks to its new tread compound. A unique and optimised rigidity pattern across the width of the tyre's contact patch has been engineered to deliver greater steering precision.

“Designers at our headquarters in Kobe, Japan, have been hard at work benchmarking this range against the best in the world and we expect the technology and features in our new flagship performance tyre will see it take the top end of the market by storm,” said Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Sumitomo Rubber SA (SRSA), manufacturer of the Dunlop brand.

In dry road conditions, the new high stiffness shoulder blocks of the SP Sport Maxx 060+ to maximise road contact and provide high braking force and excellent cornering grip. In wet road conditions, its water evacuation grooves reduce hydroplaning and provide improved stability and control by better displacing standing water on the road. According to Dunlop, the SP Sport Maxx 060+ has achieved an EU Label Wet grip “A” grade for all sizes.

The SP Sport Maxx 060+ is available in 56 sizes, ranging from 16-inch to 21-inch. It can also be fitted to almost any sports car, coupé, sedan, SUV or crossover.

For peace of mind, this new tyre comes standard with Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance. Free for 12 months, it provides full replacement for irreparable damage caused by road hazards (like the fearsome Joburg Pothole) within the first year of purchase, but you have to foot the bill for is fitment plus alignment and/or balancing. This insurance is now also available on all Dunlop tyres, including passenger, SUV/4x4 and light truck tyres.

(*According to Dunlop, whatever sizes come out in the 060+ range will be discontinued in the 050+ range. If that size doesn't come out in the 060+ range then the 050+ equivalent remains)

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

AA warns higher tyre duties will be a blow to road safety

The Automobile Association (AA) has added its voice to a growing backlash against new import duty hikes on Chinese tyres.
Motoring
7 hours ago

Mitsubishi launches new Triton Heritage Edition

To celebrate Heritage Month, Mitsubishi has launched the new Triton Heritage Edition.
Motoring
2 hours ago

Luca de Meo says Renault is ahead of schedule on EV partnerships

French carmaker Renault will control 80% of its electric vehicle value chain well before its 2030 target as it develops partnerships in batteries, ...
Motoring
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New Volkswagen Polo sedan touches down in SA New Models
  2. Portfolio committee rejects Mbalula’s zero-alcohol driving law news
  3. It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday news
  4. New Nissan Qashqai set to land in SA this month New Models
  5. NEW MODELS | Nissan unveils latest X-Trail New Models

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked