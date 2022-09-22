news

Tesla recalls more than a million vehicles to update software

Window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, increasing the risk of injury

22 September 2022 - 14:33 By Reuters
The Tesla Model 3 is one of the vehicles affected by the recall.
The Tesla Model 3 is one of the vehicles affected by the recall.
Image: Tesla INC

Tesla is recalling about 1.1-million US vehicles because the window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, increasing the risk of injury.

The electric vehicle manufacturer told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) it would perform an over-the-air software update of the automatic window reversal system. The recall covers some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.

Tesla said it was not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries or deaths related to the recall.

NHTSA said a closing window without the proper automatic reversing system may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, increasing the risk of injury.

NHTSA said the vehicles failed to comply with the requirements of a federal motor vehicle safety standard on power windows.

Tesla said during product testing in August employees identified window automatic reversal system performance that had “greater than expected variations in response to pinch detection”.

After extensive additional testing, Tesla determined the vehicles' pinch detection and retraction performance in the test results did not meet automatic reversal systems requirements.

The company said from September 13, vehicles in production and in pre-delivery received a software update that sets power operated window operation to the requirements. 

MORE

AA warns higher tyre duties will be a blow to road safety

The Automobile Association (AA) has added its voice to a growing backlash against new import duty hikes on Chinese tyres.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Musk faces sceptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot

Tesla CEO Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Portfolio committee rejects Mbalula’s zero-alcohol driving law

Motorists will still be able to drink and drive within the 0.05g per 100ml blood alcohol limit.
Motoring
7 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. New Volkswagen Polo sedan touches down in SA New Models
  2. It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday news
  3. Portfolio committee rejects Mbalula’s zero-alcohol driving law news
  4. New Nissan Qashqai set to land in SA this month New Models
  5. NEW MODELS | Nissan unveils latest X-Trail New Models

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked