EVs and hybrids account for 43% of third-quarter EU new car sales

03 November 2022 - 14:03 By Reuters
Last year, fully electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and hybrids made up less than 40% of sales, says the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.
Image: Supplied

Electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for 43% of sales of new cars in the EU in the third quarter, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) showed on Thursday.

Fully electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and hybrids made up less than 40% of sales in the same period last year, the association said.

More than one in 10 cars sold, or 11.9%, was a fully electric, zero-emission model as sales of these rose 22% compared with the third quarter of 2021.

The EU has backed an effective ban on new fossil-fuel vehicles from 2035, so eventually all cars will have to be zero-emission models.

National and local governments have been pulling back on subsidies for plug-in hybrids in favour of fully electric cars. Sales of the former fell 6% during the third quarter.

Petrol car sales were down 3.3%, but these vehicles remained the most popular in the EU, with 37.8% of sales.

Diesel cars accounted for 16.5%, after a 4.7% drop year on year.

As recently as 2015, diesel vehicles accounted for nearly 52% of EU car sales, but sales have fallen continuously in the wake of Volkswagen's "Dieselgate" emissions-cheating scandal.

