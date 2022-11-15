news

Sulphur and salt could power tomorrow's EVs

15 November 2022 - 08:23 By Reuters
Two future battery cathode chemistries — sodium ion and lithium sulphur — could unlock the door to more affordable electric vehicles while reducing reliance on scarce, expensive and unsustainably mined raw materials.
Two future battery cathode chemistries — sodium ion and lithium sulphur — could unlock the door to more affordable electric vehicles while reducing reliance on scarce, expensive and unsustainably mined raw materials.
Image: ean Gallup/Getty Images

Two future battery cathode chemistries — sodium ion and lithium sulphur — could unlock the door to more affordable electric vehicles while reducing reliance on scarce, expensive and unsustainably mined raw materials. But neither is likely to make it into volume production before 2025.

Experts like Shirley Meng, chief scientist at the US Argonne National Laboratory's Collaborative Center for Energy Storage Science, say diversifying battery materials is critical “to keep the cost low and the supply secure”.

Here are some key elements of each chemistry:

SODIUM ION

Replaces: Lithium

Supply: Abundant

Cost: Extremely low

Environmental impact: Benign

Recyclability: High

Reliance on China: No

Typical Anode Material: Hard carbon

Upside: High stability, less flammable than lithium ion, easy to refine, uses same manufacturing equipment as lithium ion

Downside: Low energy density, low cycle life, heavier than lithium ion

LITHIUM SULPHUR

Replaces: Nickel, cobalt

Supply: Abundant

Cost: Extremely low

Environmental impact: Lower than cells that use nickel and cobalt, but lithium still not sustainably mined and refined

Recyclability: High

Reliance on China: No

Typical anode material: Lithium metal

Upside: High energy density, long range, lighter weight than lithium ion, potential for use in electric aircraft

Downside: Limited cycle life, potential energy loss, electrode corrosion

READ MORE

Comedian Jay Leno suffers burns in car fire in his LA garage

Comedian Jay Leno was taken to Grossman Burn Center after his face was burned in his Los Angeles garage when one of his cars burst into flame.
Motoring
7 hours ago

Stellantis strikes deal with Infineon to secure silicon carbide chips

Global carmaker Stellantis has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with German chipmaker Infineon for a multi-year supply of silicon ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

EV makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs

Every time Lucid or Rivian sells an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to staggering raw material and production ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. It’s the end of the road for the Toyota Urban Cruiser news
  2. Last current-generation Ford Ranger rolls off Silverton assembly plant news
  3. Nissan launches new Magnite Red Edition New Models
  4. Unhappy Perez says Verstappen showed ‘who he really is’ in Brazil Motorsport
  5. LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Our Isuzu D-Max conquers Sani Pass Reviews

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved