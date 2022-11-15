Sulphur and salt could power tomorrow's EVs

Two future battery cathode chemistries — sodium ion and lithium sulphur — could unlock the door to more affordable electric vehicles while reducing reliance on scarce, expensive and unsustainably mined raw materials. But neither is likely to make it into volume production before 2025.
Experts like Shirley Meng, chief scientist at the US Argonne National Laboratory's Collaborative Center for Energy Storage Science, say diversifying battery materials is critical “to keep the cost low and the supply secure”.
Here are some key elements of each chemistry:
SODIUM ION
Replaces: Lithium
Supply: Abundant
Cost: Extremely low
Environmental impact: Benign
Recyclability: High
Reliance on China: No
Typical Anode Material: Hard carbon
Upside: High stability, less flammable than lithium ion, easy to refine, uses same manufacturing equipment as lithium ion
Downside: Low energy density, low cycle life, heavier than lithium ion
LITHIUM SULPHUR
Replaces: Nickel, cobalt
Supply: Abundant
Cost: Extremely low
Environmental impact: Lower than cells that use nickel and cobalt, but lithium still not sustainably mined and refined
Recyclability: High
Reliance on China: No
Typical anode material: Lithium metal
Upside: High energy density, long range, lighter weight than lithium ion, potential for use in electric aircraft
Downside: Limited cycle life, potential energy loss, electrode corrosion
