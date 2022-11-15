news

Comedian Jay Leno suffers burns in car fire in his LA garage

15 November 2022 - 07:31 By Reuters
Since leaving 'The Tonight Show' Leno began his own CNBC series called 'Jay Leno's Garage' in 2015 and started hosting the 'You Bet Your Life' revival in 2021.
Image: NBC via Getty Images

Comedian Jay Leno was taken to Grossman Burn Centre after his face was burnt in his Los Angeles garage when one of his cars burst into flames.

The left side of former The Tonight Show host's face was burned, but Leno's eye and ear were not severely damaged.

Leno confirmed the news to Variety, saying: “I got some serious burns from a [petrol] fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The website Deadline confirmed the petrol fire.

He had been scheduled to attend a Las Vegas financial conference on Sunday, but plans were cancelled after the incident.

Leno, 72, was one of America’s most-watched late night TV hosts, attracting about 4.8-million viewers to his five nights-a-week show. In 2009 he left the show and was replaced by Conan O' Brien.

Since leaving The Tonight Show Leno began his own CNBC series called Jay Leno's Garage in 2015 and started hosting the You Bet Your Life revival in 2021. 

