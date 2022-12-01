news

Tesla to issue software updates for 435,000 cars in China

01 December 2022 - 12:39 By Reuters
Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Tesla will issue software updates for more than 435,000 vehicles in China to fix an issue with side-marker lights that could, in extreme circumstances, lead collisions, a regulatory body said.

The recall covers 142,277 Model 3 cars and 292,855 Model Ys, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The electric vehicle giant also recalled more than 80,000 Model S, Model X and Model 3 cars last week in China for software and seat belt issues.

Meanwhile, Tesla's retail sales in China nearly doubled in the November 1 to 27 period from a year earlier, brokerage data showed, after the company cut prices for the Model 3 and Model Y, and offered incentives.

