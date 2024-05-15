news

VW reaches €50m 'dieselgate' settlement with Italian owners

15 May 2024 - 16:25 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The settlement applies to drivers who bought Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and SEAT cars with diesel EA189 engines between 2009 and 2015.
The settlement applies to drivers who bought Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and SEAT cars with diesel EA189 engines between 2009 and 2015.
Image: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Volkswagen and a group representing car owners in Italy have reached an agreement worth more than €50m (R991.6m) to end a legal battle over the “dieselgate” emissions scandal, they said on Wednesday.

In the settlement, more than 60,000 car owners affected by the emissions fraud will be paid up to €1,100 (R21,883) each, Italian consumer group Altroconsumo said.

The scandal rocked the automotive industry in 2015 when it emerged that vehicles had been fitted with illegal software to cheat environmental emissions tests. It has cost the German carmaker more than €32bn (R636.6bn) in fines, refits and legal costs.

Volkswagen's Italian arm confirmed the agreement.

“We continue to work in favour of our customers in Italy. The agreement brings a years-long litigation to an end and offers a mutual solution for all parties involved,” it said.

The settlement applies to drivers who bought Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and SEAT cars with diesel EA189 engines between 2009 and 2015.

Altroconsumo started legal action against Volkswagen in 2015, in co-ordination with its sister organisations in Belgium, Spain and Portugal who are part of the Euroconsumers body.

The group called on Volkswagen to properly compensate dieselgate victims in all countries involved.

“All dieselgate victims are equal and should be treated with equal respect,” said Els Bruggeman, head of policy and enforcement for Euroconsumers.

MORE:

The inside story of Musk’s mass firings of Tesla Supercharger staff

The day before Elon Musk fired virtually all of Tesla’s electric vehicle charging division last month, they had high hopes as charging chief Rebecca ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Enviro Automotive to launch a sub-R400,000 electric SUV in South Africa

Pretoria-based Enviro Automotive will launch an electric car priced below R400,000 in South Africa in the last quarter of this year.
Motoring
6 hours ago

South African Omoda C5 models unaffected by Malaysian axle snap issue

The South African handlers of Chinese brand Omoda announced its local C5 units are not affected by an axle issue affecting models in the Malaysian ...
Motoring
6 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. VW reaches €50m 'dieselgate' settlement with Italian owners news
  2. Nio launches Onvo brand to challenge Tesla's best-selling model New Models
  3. New Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Super Sport models break cover New Models
  4. The inside story of Musk’s mass firings of Tesla Supercharger staff news
  5. South Africa is losing young, economically active people to road crashes: ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...