The petrol price will drop by R2.06/l on Wednesday, bringing some relief to consumers in the first week of 2023.
A litre of 93 and 95 petrol will fall by R2.06/l, the mineral resources and energy department said. The wholesale price of 500 ppm and 50 ppm diesel will drop by R2.68/l and R2.08/l, respectively. Wholesale illuminating paraffin will fall by R1.93/l and the retail price by R2.58/l.
However, LP gas will increase by 82c/kg.
The reductions are the result of a stronger rand and a decrease in the Brent oil price.
The department said the average price of Brent oil fell from $88.77 (R1,508) a barrel to $85.08 over December and the rand had strengthened slightly against the dollar.
The Automobile Association said the cuts would help ease the fuel price burden on motorists returning from the holidays and consumers heading into the new year.
“These decreases will not take fuel prices to levels seen in January 2022, but will go a long way to alleviating the fuel price burden — and its associated impact on other prices — felt by millions of South Africans.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Petrol and diesel prices to drop on Wednesday
Energy department announces cuts to most fuel prices in first week of January, but LP gas to rise
Image: Supplied
The petrol price will drop by R2.06/l on Wednesday, bringing some relief to consumers in the first week of 2023.
A litre of 93 and 95 petrol will fall by R2.06/l, the mineral resources and energy department said. The wholesale price of 500 ppm and 50 ppm diesel will drop by R2.68/l and R2.08/l, respectively. Wholesale illuminating paraffin will fall by R1.93/l and the retail price by R2.58/l.
However, LP gas will increase by 82c/kg.
The reductions are the result of a stronger rand and a decrease in the Brent oil price.
The department said the average price of Brent oil fell from $88.77 (R1,508) a barrel to $85.08 over December and the rand had strengthened slightly against the dollar.
The Automobile Association said the cuts would help ease the fuel price burden on motorists returning from the holidays and consumers heading into the new year.
“These decreases will not take fuel prices to levels seen in January 2022, but will go a long way to alleviating the fuel price burden — and its associated impact on other prices — felt by millions of South Africans.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Seven-seaters that won’t have you weeping at the pumps
Five ways to save fuel on long-distance road trips this festive season
London’s ultra low emission zone to cover entire city next year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos