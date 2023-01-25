news

Toyota's Czech plant to halt production during February

25 January 2023 - 08:05 By Reuters
The Czech plant of Japan's Toyota will halt production for the month of February amid a parts shortage, the company said on Tuesday.

"Due to a shortage of components in the supply chain we will be forced to halt production temporarily from January 31," said spokesperson Tomas Paroubek.

The Czech economy relies heavily on the car industry, which has been on the mend as it works through supply snags and lends  support to an economy  hit by high inflation.

Toyota operates one of three plants in the country and increased output by 34.9% year-on-year to 202,255 cars last year.

The Czech Automotive Industry Association reported production rose overall by 10.2% in 2022 to 1.218-million vehicles, with Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto the main manufacturer.

