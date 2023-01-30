Chinese EV upstart Xpeng pushes back profit goal after horror year

When its latest model, the G9 sports utility vehicle, went on sale in September, Xpeng came under fire for its complicated configuration and pricing system, for example. It had six variants based on the type of motors, the driving range and some intelligent features, along with more optional features customers needed to pay for, such as the music system, autonomous driving features and fast charging batteries, and was forced to revamp the strategy in just two days.
“I myself will play a stronger role and do more,” said He, adding it may take a few years for an organisational restructure that started at the end of last year to pay dividends. As part of the changes, the company will streamline its design and manufacturing to three platforms to improve efficiency and control costs. Some executives have also been redeployed, including co-founder Xia Heng, who stepped down as executive director. Xpeng added a new president Monday — Wang Fengying, a female executive who’s an industry veteran having worked at Great Wall Motor Co. for more than 30 years.
It remains to be seen whether Xpeng can strengthen its relationship with suppliers given its worse-than-expected performance last year and potential challenges this year, said Wang Hanyang, an auto analyst at Shanghai-based 86Research. Suppliers may not be fully co-operative with Xpeng’s planned production expansion if they can’t be certain the goals will be met, he said.
“The company is probably experiencing its hardest time now and it still remains a question whether it can win customers back,” Wang said.
To help control costs and concentrate on core products, Xpeng won’t seek to develop its own battery cells like rival Nio is doing and BYD has done, a move that had previously been under discussion, He said. Rather, he will leave it to battery makers to compete on cost and effectiveness.
The battery supply issue, which has troubled the EV industry for the past year, will “not simply be eased, but won’t be a problem” in the next five years, He said.
As part of its push into autonomous driving, a key task for the second half of this year will be to develop a version of self driving that doesn’t rely on high-definition maps and expand that into 50 to 100 cities, He said. From 2024, the company aims to upgrade its intelligent systems to not only drive the car, but also learn the driving habits of owners and make automatic adjustments.
“You will feel very comfortable because you like the driving logic and mode that copies yourself,” He said. All vehicles will eventually be equipped with full autonomous driving technology as standard and in the long run, these intelligent features may become a main profit source for the company, he added.
Still, the commercialisation of self driving will need accommodating policies and regulations, as well as the public to accept the technology, vice-chair Brian Gu said in the same interview. It will also take longer for the international market to be compatible with the full autonomous driving system Xpeng is developing, Gu said. Xpeng recently opened four showrooms in Europe after its initial entry into Norway in 2020.
Chinese EV upstart Xpeng pushes back profit goal after horror year
Image: pavelshlykov / 123RF
