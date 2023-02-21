Volkswagen is asking employees to cycle through an escape room experience with collaborative games and puzzles to ease anxiety about job security in the shift to electric cars.
Europe’s largest carmaker, spending €89nn (roughly R1,733,129,650,000) on new technology through to 2026, is using the project at its Wolfsburg headquarters to help switch over about 22,000 workers to making EVs. First up are around 1,200 employees assigned to work on the electric ID.3 model slated to start production during the second half of this year.
“This is one building block in the process of bringing the workers into the world of e-mobility,” Gunnar Kilian, VW’s head of human resources, said during a presentation of the site co-designed and built by workers.
“For many it’s a totally new thing that the combustion engine won’t be there and we have to train people for a high-voltage environment.”
In teams of four, employees must solve riddles as they move through spaces themed on electricity and battery technology, moving from an 1860s living room to present day and future scenarios requiring tech skills to crack codes and find clues in lockers. Earlier this month, Ford said it is cutting 3,800 jobs mainly in Germany as the carmaker goes electric-only in the region with EV models requiring fewer people to make them.
Aside from the ID.3, VW plans to manufacture at least two more electric models at its sprawling headquarters campus by 2026, the new Tiguan SUV followed by another SUV. The latter is meant to replace the key Trinity electric-car project, which CEO Oliver Blume decided to push back by at least two years because of software delays.
VW is investing €460m (roughly R8,948,017,653) by early 2025 to retool the Wolfsburg plant for EV production, with most going toward manufacturing facilities and the remainder on qualifying the workforce.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
In VW’s escape room workers puzzle their way through EV shift
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Volkswagen is asking employees to cycle through an escape room experience with collaborative games and puzzles to ease anxiety about job security in the shift to electric cars.
Europe’s largest carmaker, spending €89nn (roughly R1,733,129,650,000) on new technology through to 2026, is using the project at its Wolfsburg headquarters to help switch over about 22,000 workers to making EVs. First up are around 1,200 employees assigned to work on the electric ID.3 model slated to start production during the second half of this year.
“This is one building block in the process of bringing the workers into the world of e-mobility,” Gunnar Kilian, VW’s head of human resources, said during a presentation of the site co-designed and built by workers.
“For many it’s a totally new thing that the combustion engine won’t be there and we have to train people for a high-voltage environment.”
In teams of four, employees must solve riddles as they move through spaces themed on electricity and battery technology, moving from an 1860s living room to present day and future scenarios requiring tech skills to crack codes and find clues in lockers. Earlier this month, Ford said it is cutting 3,800 jobs mainly in Germany as the carmaker goes electric-only in the region with EV models requiring fewer people to make them.
Aside from the ID.3, VW plans to manufacture at least two more electric models at its sprawling headquarters campus by 2026, the new Tiguan SUV followed by another SUV. The latter is meant to replace the key Trinity electric-car project, which CEO Oliver Blume decided to push back by at least two years because of software delays.
VW is investing €460m (roughly R8,948,017,653) by early 2025 to retool the Wolfsburg plant for EV production, with most going toward manufacturing facilities and the remainder on qualifying the workforce.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Judge to hear final arguments in trial over Musk’s $56bn Tesla pay
Motorists still waiting for gazetted notice shutting down e-tolls
Toyota will start electric SUV production in US as early as 2025
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos