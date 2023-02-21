news

In VW’s escape room workers puzzle their way through EV shift

21 February 2023 - 16:26 By Monica Raymunt
Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.3 electric cars on elevator platforms inside one of the twin towers used as storage at the Autostadt promotional facility next to the Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg, Germany.
Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.3 electric cars on elevator platforms inside one of the twin towers used as storage at the Autostadt promotional facility next to the Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg, Germany.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Volkswagen is asking employees to cycle through an escape room experience with collaborative games and puzzles to ease anxiety about job security in the shift to electric cars. 

Europe’s largest carmaker, spending €89nn (roughly R1,733,129,650,000) on new technology through to 2026, is using the project at its Wolfsburg headquarters to help switch over about 22,000 workers to making EVs. First up are around 1,200 employees assigned to work on the electric ID.3 model slated to start production during the second half of this year. 

“This is one building block in the process of bringing the workers into the world of e-mobility,” Gunnar Kilian, VW’s head of human resources, said during a presentation of the site co-designed and built by workers.

“For many it’s a totally new thing that the combustion engine won’t be there and we have to train people for a high-voltage environment.” 

In teams of four, employees must solve riddles as they move through spaces themed on electricity and battery technology, moving from an 1860s living room to present day and future scenarios requiring tech skills to crack codes and find clues in lockers. Earlier this month, Ford said it is cutting 3,800 jobs mainly in Germany as the carmaker goes electric-only in the region with EV models requiring fewer people to make them. 

Aside from the ID.3, VW plans to manufacture at least two more electric models at its sprawling headquarters campus by 2026, the new Tiguan SUV followed by another SUV. The latter is meant to replace the key Trinity electric-car project, which CEO Oliver Blume decided to push back by at least two years because of software delays. 

VW is investing €460m (roughly R8,948,017,653) by early 2025 to retool the Wolfsburg plant for EV production, with most going toward manufacturing facilities and the remainder on qualifying the workforce. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Judge to hear final arguments in trial over Musk’s $56bn Tesla pay

Lawyers for Elon Musk and a Tesla investor will make closing arguments on Tuesday in a trial over his $56bn pay package and whether it fuelled the ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Motorists still waiting for gazetted notice shutting down e-tolls

According to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), the e-toll system remains intact and continues to bill motorists every day.
Motoring
11 hours ago

Toyota will start electric SUV production in US as early as 2025

Toyota will begin producing mid- to large-sized electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs) at its Kentucky plant as early as in summer 2025, aiming for ...
Motoring
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brace for fuel price increases in March news
  2. Gear up for an epic motorsport festival as the Kyalami 9 Hour returns to Jozi Motorsport
  3. New Ford Ranger Raptor lands in South Africa and here’s the price New Models
  4. WATCH | Can a VW Polo engine block stop an AK-47? news
  5. CONSUMER WATCH | Big battle over a rusty Suzuki Jimny Features

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...