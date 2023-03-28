Haval Motors, a subsidiary of Great Wall Motors (GWM), has experienced rapid expansion in South Africa thanks to the success of vehicles such as the GWM P-Series, Haval Jolion and H6.
Last year, GWM celebrated its 15th anniversary in South Africa, having entered the market in 2007, followed by the Haval brand in 2017. In the third quarter of 2022, the company launched the Haval H6 GT and H6 HEV (hybrid electric vehicle), followed by the Jolion HEV.
Yusuf Patel, head of aftersales at Haval Motors SA, noted that the company has seen big growth in its business and customer base over the past two years, resulting in a need for a new parts distribution centre. The company has been searching for a new facility since April 2022, as it outgrew its current centre.
The new parts distribution centre, in Waterfall, Midrand, is expected to streamline the company's processes and operations, reduce lead times, and increase parts supply fill rates. The facility will stock a vast selection of small parts for the growing number of dealers (local and cross-border) in small quantities, as well as fast-moving service, maintenance, and repair parts for current and new vehicle models to be launched in South Africa this year.
According to Patel, the new investment reaffirms GWM's commitment to customers, the economy and the automotive industry. The company's new facility will allow it to hold higher optimised levels of parts stock and more part numbers to support its customers, dealerships, vehicle parc and sales growth.
Patel also emphasised the importance of providing customers with ongoing brand confidence, adding that the investment is for their peace of mind, where parts availability and competitive pricing will always be a priority when buying a new vehicle.
Haval invests in bigger, better local parts distribution centre
Image: Supplied
Haval Motors, a subsidiary of Great Wall Motors (GWM), has experienced rapid expansion in South Africa thanks to the success of vehicles such as the GWM P-Series, Haval Jolion and H6.
Last year, GWM celebrated its 15th anniversary in South Africa, having entered the market in 2007, followed by the Haval brand in 2017. In the third quarter of 2022, the company launched the Haval H6 GT and H6 HEV (hybrid electric vehicle), followed by the Jolion HEV.
Yusuf Patel, head of aftersales at Haval Motors SA, noted that the company has seen big growth in its business and customer base over the past two years, resulting in a need for a new parts distribution centre. The company has been searching for a new facility since April 2022, as it outgrew its current centre.
The new parts distribution centre, in Waterfall, Midrand, is expected to streamline the company's processes and operations, reduce lead times, and increase parts supply fill rates. The facility will stock a vast selection of small parts for the growing number of dealers (local and cross-border) in small quantities, as well as fast-moving service, maintenance, and repair parts for current and new vehicle models to be launched in South Africa this year.
According to Patel, the new investment reaffirms GWM's commitment to customers, the economy and the automotive industry. The company's new facility will allow it to hold higher optimised levels of parts stock and more part numbers to support its customers, dealerships, vehicle parc and sales growth.
Patel also emphasised the importance of providing customers with ongoing brand confidence, adding that the investment is for their peace of mind, where parts availability and competitive pricing will always be a priority when buying a new vehicle.
READ MORE:
BMW SA starts 50th anniversary celebrations in style as 300,000th X3 rolls off assembly line
EU countries approve 2035 phase-out of CO2-emitting cars
Porsche’s 911 is thrown a lifeline as EU embraces e-fuels
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos