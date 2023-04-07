news

Toyota to launch 10 new battery electric vehicles by 2026

07 April 2023 - 08:59 By Reuters
Toyota aims to introduce 10 new battery electric vehicle models by 2026, a senior executive said on Friday.
Image: Supplied

Toyota aims to introduce 10 new battery electric vehicle models by 2026, a senior executive said on Friday, as the Japanese carmaker looks to catch up in electric vehicles.

Toyota will also set up a new, specialised unit to focus on battery EVs and is targeting annual production of 1.5 million battery-powered cars by 2026, Hiroki Nakajima, the company's chief technology officer, said at a briefing.

The increase would mark a sharp upturn from Toyota's current levels of electric vehicles.

The automaker, the world's largest by sales, has pushed back against criticism it has been too slow to embrace battery-powered vehicles. Toyota argues that a mix of options — including petrol-electric hybrids, makes more sense for its global customer base. 

