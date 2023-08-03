news

Farewell to the Nissan NP200

Production of the popular half-tonner will come to an end in 2024

03 August 2023 - 11:59 By Denis Droppa
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The NP200 has for many years been the only half-tonne bakkie available in South Africa.
The NP200 has for many years been the only half-tonne bakkie available in South Africa.
Image: Supplied

South Africa’s popular Nissan NP200 bakkie has reached the end of its road.

Nissan has confirmed production of the half-tonner at the Rosslyn plant near Pretoria will cease in March 2024.

“After a 16-year heritage, the production of NP200 will end in South Africa in March 2024 after the end of its extended life cycle,” Nissan South Africa said.

No immediate replacement model is planned, though Nissan is evaluating alternatives in line with the ambitions of its Africa mid-term plan.

The older NP300 one-tonne range was discontinued last year, which will leave the new-generation Nissan Navara one tonner as the only model produced at Nissan’s Rosslyn plant.

The NP200 has been in local production since 2008 when it replaced the long-running Nissan 1400, and held a monopoly on the country’s half-tonne bakkie market for many years after the discontinuation of the popular Ford Bantam and Chev Ute.

Based on the Dacia Logan Pick-Up, it has been one of the country’s best selling bakkies since its launch and sells in two 1.6l petrol models priced at R234,000 and R253,800.

Though its exit will leave a gap in the market for half-tonne bakkies, there are a number of workhorse alternatives selling for under R300,000 including the Suzuki Super Carry 1.2 priced at R166,900, the JAC X100 1.2 single cab dropside (R209,900), Mahindra Pik Up 2.2 CRDe single cab S4 (R266,499) and GWM Steed 5 2.0 (R299,950).

Renault is expected to soon launch the Oroch double-cab compact bakkie in South Africa. The Duster-based pickup has a 680kg load capacity and was shown at the recent Nampo Agricultural Show.

MORE:

These were South Africa’s favourite cars in July

A buy down trend sees many consumers opting for smaller and less expensive models
Motoring
1 day ago

REVIEW | 2022 Nissan Navara 2.5 SE 4X4 is a hardy workhorse let down by bone-shaking ride

When Nissan SA started building the Navara at its Rosslyn plant in 2021 after previously importing it, the one-tonne bakkie was given a major ...
Motoring
1 year ago

REVIEW | GWM P-Series is a fair shot, but not without flaws

South African consumers are living in the era of a Chinese motoring boom. Forget the laughable acts of yesteryear; the contemporary brands and ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. BMW says it's 'too soon' to call end of combustion engines news
  2. Farewell to the Nissan NP200 news
  3. Burnt out car carrier being towed to Dutch port news
  4. INTERVIEW | SA women revving things up in the motoring world Lifestyle
  5. REVIEW | Why the Ford Everest XLT is our pick of the range Lifestyle

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem