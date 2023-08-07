Rolling on a set of smart 18-inch alloy wheels, this budget-friendly MU-X sports full privacy glass for the rear windows, the option of striking new Norwegian Blue paint and a stealthy graphite finish applied to the radiator grille, front and rear bumpers, front fog lamp bezels, roof rails and side steps.
Modern LED lighting technology is standard for the daytime running lights, Bi-LED headlamps, fog lamps and combination tail lights.
Cabin amenities come in the form of leather upholstery and a driver's seat boasting eight-way power adjustment while the front passenger seat features four-way adjustment.
Customers can also look forward to front/rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while front and rear USB charging ports offer connectivity and charging options.
Isuzu launches new budget-friendly MU-X model
Image: Supplied
Isuzu has added an all-new value-oriented model derivative to its popular MU-X range.
Announced by the Japanese carmaker on Monday, the 1.9 LS 4x2 is aimed at customers drawn to the space, comfort and versatility offered by its seven-seater SUV but at the same time require greater affordability and lower running costs.
The latter is achieved by the carmaker's efficient 1.9l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine as used in the D-MAX bakkie range. Sending 110kW and 350Nm of torque to the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission, it delivers a claimed combined fuel consumption figure of 7.0l/100km. This gives you a theoretical driving range of over 1,100 kilometres on a single 80 litre tank.
Though the 1.9 LS 4x2 might not be quite as capable across the rough stuff as its 4x4 sibling, it does come fitted with a locking rear differential as standard equipment. This is matched by a generous 235mm of ground clearance and a wading depth of 800mm.
Image: Supplied
Rolling on a set of smart 18-inch alloy wheels, this budget-friendly MU-X sports full privacy glass for the rear windows, the option of striking new Norwegian Blue paint and a stealthy graphite finish applied to the radiator grille, front and rear bumpers, front fog lamp bezels, roof rails and side steps.
Modern LED lighting technology is standard for the daytime running lights, Bi-LED headlamps, fog lamps and combination tail lights.
Cabin amenities come in the form of leather upholstery and a driver's seat boasting eight-way power adjustment while the front passenger seat features four-way adjustment.
Customers can also look forward to front/rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while front and rear USB charging ports offer connectivity and charging options.
Image: Supplied
On the active safety front the MU-X 1.9 LS 4x2 comes standard with a plethora of driver aids including electronic stability control, traction control, ABS brakes with EBD and brake assist, brake override accelerator hill start assist, hill descent control, trailer sway control and cruise control.
In the event of an accident, occupants are protected by driver and front passenger airbags, front seat side airbags, curtain airbags and a driver’s knee airbag.
Now available at dealers, the Isuzu MU-X 1.9 LS 4x2 is priced from R708,000. This includes a standard five-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/120,000km warranty.
READ MORE:
Updated Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series confirmed for South Africa
Toyota unveils the all-new Prado
New Mitsubishi Triton breaks cover
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos