Toyota sold a record 11.2 million vehicles in 2023, it said on Tuesday, taking the crown as the world's top-selling carmaker for a fourth straight year.
The Japanese carmaker reported a 7.2% jump in global group sales last year, including those of truck unit Hino and small-car maker Daihatsu, helped by record overseas sales of 8.9 million vehicles.
Second-ranked German rival Volkswagen earlier this month reported a 12% rise in deliveries last year to 9.2 million cars, marking a post-pandemic recovery as supply chain bottlenecks eased.
Sales of Toyota's parent-only vehicles, which include those of its namesake and Lexus brands, hit a record of 10.3 million vehicles in 2023.
Petrol-electric hybrids made up about a third of those. Battery electric vehicles accounted for less than 1%.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top-selling carmaker in 2023
