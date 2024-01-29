Toyota Motor said it would suspend shipments of some models, including the Hilux pickup and Land Cruiser 300 SUV, after irregularities were found in certification tests for diesel engines developed by affiliate Toyota Industries.
A special investigative committee had found irregularities during power output testing for the certification of three diesel engine models. The development of the engines had been commissioned to Toyota Industries, Toyota Motor said on Monday.
Ten models use the affected engines globally, including six in Japan, Toyota said.
Shares in Toyota Industries sank 6% shortly after the news.
Toyota halts shipment of some vehicles over certification issues
