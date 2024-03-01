news

Fuel prices look set to soar in March

01 March 2024 - 12:21 By Motoring Reporter and AASA
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
According to the latest figures from the CEF, the increase to 95ULP is noted at R1.20/litre, while the increase to 93ULP is forecast to be R1.15/l. Diesel is showing an increase of about R1.18/l.
According to the latest figures from the CEF, the increase to 95ULP is noted at R1.20/litre, while the increase to 93ULP is forecast to be R1.15/l. Diesel is showing an increase of about R1.18/l.
Image: 123RF

Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) is indicating another significant increase in the price of both grades of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin in March, according to the Automobile Association (AA), which has reviewed the data.

The AA said the expected increase will create more financial woes for South Africans as they scramble to absorb the expected increases.

According to the latest figures from the CEF, the increase to 95ULP is noted at R1.20/litre, while the increase to 93ULP is forecast to be R1.15/l. Diesel is showing an increase of about R1.18/l, while illuminating paraffin is set to increase by 63c/l. If realised the increases will result in 95ULP inland costing R24.44/l, and 93ULP inland will be R24.10/l.

“The main driver behind the increases is higher international product prices in addition to the higher average rand/US dollar exchange rate. While the weaker rand is contributing a small margin to the under-recovery and increase to prices expected next month, the overall picture looks bleak and consumers will feel the pinch,” said the AA.

There is, however, some good news for consumers. The two main levies on fuel — the General Fuel Levy and the Road Accident Fund levy — will not increase for the third consecutive year.

“These levies are traditionally increased in February and implemented in April, but the minister of finance heeded calls by the AA, and in his February budget speech indicated this will not happen again this year. Though not a saving as such, any increases would have added additional pressure to fuel prices, and we again welcome his decision not to increase these rates for 2024,” said the AA.

The official adjustment of the fuel prices comes into effect on March 6.

MORE

Outa says it will defend motorists against e-toll debt

Treasury official’s remarks on recovering debt show it has gone back on its word, says CEO Wayne Duvenage.
Motoring
3 days ago

Motorists warned of criminals masquerading as traffic police

Gauteng traffic police (GTP) have urged motorists to beware of criminals posing as traffic officers with the intention of kidnapping, robbing or ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Are trucks obliged to move into the yellow lane? We have the answer

Most South Africans have experienced the following annoying scenario: being held up by a truck that appears to be moving at the speed of a tortoise.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Horner back in spotlight after anonymous email circulates Motorsport
  2. REVIEW | Why there’s plenty to like about the electric BMW iX1 Motoring
  3. Fuel prices look set to soar in March news
  4. Maserati presents new Grancabrio soft-top stunner New Models
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court