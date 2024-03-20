Hundreds of workers producing Maserati cars at the Mirafiori plant in the northern Italian city of Turin will be placed on reduced hours contracts for the rest of the year, unions said on Wednesday.
The changes will affect a maximum of 968 workers on the Maserati line at the plant, owned by carmaker Stellantis, and are a result of the timing of the transition to new models.
Such contracts are introduced in Italy when output falls and mean a cut in wages in exchange for part-time working.
Luigi Paone, general secretary of the Uilm union in Turin, said the “situation was getting more complicated for workers in the car sector” in the city.
Stellantis confirmed the plans for the Maserati workers. It has already scaled back operations at Mirafiori since February because of weak demand for its electric Fiat 500 small car.
Maserati workers to work reduced hours at Italy plant
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
Hundreds of workers producing Maserati cars at the Mirafiori plant in the northern Italian city of Turin will be placed on reduced hours contracts for the rest of the year, unions said on Wednesday.
The changes will affect a maximum of 968 workers on the Maserati line at the plant, owned by carmaker Stellantis, and are a result of the timing of the transition to new models.
Such contracts are introduced in Italy when output falls and mean a cut in wages in exchange for part-time working.
Luigi Paone, general secretary of the Uilm union in Turin, said the “situation was getting more complicated for workers in the car sector” in the city.
Stellantis confirmed the plans for the Maserati workers. It has already scaled back operations at Mirafiori since February because of weak demand for its electric Fiat 500 small car.
MORE:
Leslie Ramsoomar appointed MD of Chinese carmaker GAC
Tesla to raise price of China-produced Model Y vehicles from April 1
Renault CEO calls for joint European approach to counter Chinese EVs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos