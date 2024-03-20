Since its inception Human Rights Day has been a holiday that looks back at South Africa's struggle to become a democratic state. While names like Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo often come up in the conversations, there are other stalwarts such as JL Dube who don't get a mention when speaking about the struggle towards building a new South Africa.
As a champion for equal rights and education, Dube was a famed philosopher and activist who fittingly had a school in Durban named after him. That school, like many in disadvantaged communities, has been burdened with dilapidated infrastructure and poor resources. This is why Cotton On joined forces with actress Nomzamo Mbatha to make a difference through their Champions for Change programme.
“The onus is not only on this organisation to do that, the onus is also on any organisation that has the power to do that. We all know there are organisations that have oodles of money and their CSI only goes to painting classrooms and ticking that box and moving on,” Mbatha said of the opportunity.
“We have the power to say 'you can no longer do that. You've got to do more, you've got to think deeper'. Whichever company, brand manager or marketing head reads about this needs to see what seeds we are planting for them,” she said.
Mbatha said she has urged the organisations she works with to always consider what element of giving back they have focused on.
5 things to know about Nomzamo Mbatha and Cotton On’s school renovation
Championing sustainability and navigating 'construction mafiosos', the foundation tapped the acclaimed actress and leading architects to make a change
CONTINUING CHANGE
The redevelopment marks a new era of educational excellence and opportunity for the youth of KwaMashu, particularly those hailing from a feeder school, eThekwini Primary, which the Cotton On Foundation overhauled in 2022.
The revamped Dr JL Dube High School boasts an expansive total floor area of 4,312m², encompassing myriad facilities meticulously crafted to nurture the holistic development of its 1,280 pupils. The impressive transformation included the construction of new facilities such as the Pathways hub, a sports hall, science laboratories, educational blocks, a teachers’ lounge, computer laboratories, a trophy room and several bathroom blocks with shower facilities for sports days.
The school features outdoor amenities including netball courts, cricket nets, an amphitheatre, a refurbished perimeter fence and a rebuilt sports field that complements indoor sports facilities. Accessibility features to ease access for those with disabilities and a school kitchen help create a comprehensive educational experience.
IF AT FIRST YOU DON'T SUCCEED, TRY ANOTHER EIGHT TIMES
With the Champions for Change project kicking off focused on primary schools, the project was looking to add a high school that would allow pupils to continue benefitting from the service offered. The headmaster of the school, Sipho Magwaza, was alerted about the opportunity and was relentless in making sure JL Dube was a part of it. So much so that he tried eight times.
“We are bearing the name of an icon, Dr JL Dube, who was also an educationist besides his political involvement. As an educationist he was very specific about the education of black South Africans and this school bears his name. I told them to please visit and fortunately they did come.”
CONSTRUCTION MAFIA
With many newly renovated schools burdened by burglaries and intimidation on construction sites, there are existing systemic issues that could see certain community members in townships like Kwamashu taking advantage of the new facilities. Magwaza said it was an issue they addressed early in the production phase so construction mafiosos would not be a challenge.
“We engaged them three months before the project kicked off,” he said, adding, “fortunately, I'm a local boy and I grew up in this area. I know the dynamics of this township.”
BRINGING THE COMMUNITY TOGETHER
As part of the precautions to protect the school and prevent theft or vandalism, the school is an integral part of community projects. Though it was under construction at the time of publication, the multipurpose sports field is being renovated in time for the national elections as a voting centre, with the school hall acting as a space for town halls. While the school has no differently-abled pupils, it has been made accessible for community members with disabilities.
The local community is being trained to help maintain the school grounds and create job opportunities.
SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
With Cotton On embracing sustainable solutions in its clothing, the school followed suit with its renovation. Lead architect Charldon Wilker said they used materials that were low on carbon emissions and did not take a toll on the local area.
He said: “We are collecting almost 156,000 litres of water that we are storing across the site. We use that mainly for irrigation purposes but also for flushing toilets. If you do not have ablution facilities that work efficiently they become a health and safety risk. In a community like this we often face failures of infrastructure.”
