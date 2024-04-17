news

New Ferrari 'e-facility' will give ample capacity for electrification

17 April 2024 - 15:25 By Reuters
Benedetto Vigna also said Ferrari's innovation effort was highlighted by the 'significant increase' in the number of patents proposals put forward by the company in recent years.
Image: Jared C Tilton/Getty Images

Ferrari's new assembly facility, its so called “e-building”, in its Maranello hometown in northern Italy will give the luxury sports car maker capacity to expand its offer of electric cars in coming years, its CEO said on Wednesday.

The e-building will be inaugurated on June 21, CEO Benedetto Vigna told investors during the company's AGM.

“This state-of-the-art plant will assure us of flexibility and technical capacity in excess of our needs for years to come.

“Here we will handicraft the dedicated electric axles and batteries that will power future Ferraris,” Vigna added.

The company, known globally for its roaring, high performance petrol engines, has been selling hybrid-electric cars since 2019 and has promised its first fully-electric (EV) vehicle at the end of next year.

The new assembly line, however, will not only be making fully-electric cars, Ferrari has said. The carmaker has plans to continue selling a mix of internal combustion engine, hybrid and EV vehicles.

Vigna also said Ferrari's innovation effort was highlighted by the “significant increase” in the number of patents proposals put forward by the company in recent years.

“In 2023 we have submitted 181 patent applications in Italy,” he said.

