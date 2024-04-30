news

Prices of petrol to rise, diesel to drop on Wednesday

30 April 2024 - 08:03 By TIMESLIVE
The prices of 93 and 95 petrol will increase by 37c per litre at midnight on May 1. File image.
Image: Dall-E 3

May 1 will greet motorists with mixed news, with increases in petrol prices but a cut in diesel prices.

The department of mineral resources and energy announced both grades of petrol, 93 and 95, will increase by 37c/l at midnight, while the wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel will drop by 30c/l and 0.005% sulphur diesel by 36c/l .

The price of paraffin will decrease 25c/l .

The Central Energy Fund, which adjusts fuel prices on the first Wednesday of every month, attributed the changes to increased international product prices for petrol and decreased prices for diesel during the period under review. The rand depreciated against the dollar from R18.85 to R18.90 over the same period, it said.

From Wednesday May 1 the following fuel prices will apply:

INLAND

  • Petrol 95 ULP - R25.49
  • Petrol 93 ULP - R25.15
  • Diesel 0.05% - R22.15
  • Diesel 0.005% - R22.23

COAST

  • Petrol 95 ULP - R24.70
  • Petrol 93 ULP - R24.36
  • Diesel 0.05% - R21.36
  • Diesel 0.005% - R21.48

 

