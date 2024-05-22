news

Slowing EV uptake may delay Panasonic's EV battery expansion: CEO

22 May 2024 - 08:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The transition to EVs from cars running on fossil fuels has hit a rough patch globally as consumers slow the pace at which they switch to battery-powered vehicles amid inadequate infrastructure in some developed markets.
The transition to EVs from cars running on fossil fuels has hit a rough patch globally as consumers slow the pace at which they switch to battery-powered vehicles amid inadequate infrastructure in some developed markets.
Image: Supplied

A slowdown in the take-up of electric vehicles in the US may prompt Tesla-supplier Panasonic to delay investing in additional plants to boost its automotive battery capacity in North America, the Japanese group's chief executive said.

Panasonic, whose energy unit makes batteries for Tesla, is closely watching its Chinese supply chain and battery material procurement following China's move last year to tighten graphite export controls, Yuki Kusumi said.

"There's a need to control the speed of investment depending on the speed at which EVs spread," he said during a roundtable interview with reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Kusumi's remarks may suggest Panasonic will not build a third battery plant in North America with its energy unit any time soon. It would probably take a while for the company to make a decision, Kusumi said.

Panasonic Energy has a battery factory in the US state of Nevada and is building a second one in Kansas, as part of a push to expand annual battery capacity to 200 gigawatt hours by March 2031.

Study shows fewer people in the US plan to buy EVs this year

The number of buyers in the US considering an electric vehicle purchase in 2024 has fallen from a year ago due to a shortage of affordable cars, ...
Motoring
5 days ago

The company will decide investments based on commitments it gets from carmakers, Kusumi said, adding that it was assessing mid- to long-term market demand.

"The one situation that should be avoided most, is one where a line is not used after making an investment," he said.

The transition to EVs from cars running on fossil fuels has hit a rough patch globally as consumers slow the pace at which they switch to battery-powered vehicles amid inadequate infrastructure in some developed markets.

Despite that trend, Chinese carmakers including BYD are bringing lower-cost electric models that often use relatively cheap lithium iron phosphate batteries to a growing number of markets around the world.

Panasonic has seen a "drastic" decrease in demand for batteries for a certain car brand, pushing up fixed costs in Japan, Kusumi said, without naming the particular carmaker or model to which it supplies batteries.

READ MORE:

Stellantis removes Italian flag from Polish-made Fiat in dispute with Rome

Stellantis is removing the Italian flag from the rear bumpers of its Polish-produced Fiat 600 after Italian authorities repeatedly accused the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Isuzu unveils gas power conversion for trucks in South Africa

Isuzu Motors SA customers have the option to buy the brand’s trucks fitted with a compressed natural gas-diesel dual fuel conversion.
Motoring
1 day ago

BMW imported 8,000 vehicles into US with parts from banned Chinese supplier: report

German carmaker BMW imported at least 8,000 Mini Cooper vehicles into the US with electronic components from a banned Chinese supplier, a US Senate ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Jeep Avenger 4xe breaks cover with go-anywhere all-wheel drive New Models
  2. The 11 hottest flagship double cabs on sale in South Africa Features
  3. The diary of a high-mileage Mercedes-Benz W123 230E Features
  4. Stellantis CEO Tavares says electric vehicle tariffs are a trap news
  5. BMW unveils M Hybrid V8 Art Car by Julie Mehretu for 24 Hours of Le Mans Motorsport

Latest Videos

‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...
Guns drawn as ANC and the EFF clash in Limpopo a week before elections