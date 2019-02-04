REVIEW | Perky performance from 2019 BMW X4 M40i

Do you ever feel sometimes that there are too many choices? Looking at the BMW X-range of models, I guess one could be forgiven for being overwhelmed.

At the beginning of the story, there was one: the X5. Then came the X3. And with the inevitable expansion of things and prospects of shares in more markets, the line-up appropriated every number from one to seven.

Allow us to try and simplify for the uninitiated. The odd numbers (X1, X3, X5, X7) denote a traditional sport-utility vehicle body format while the even numbers (X2, X4, X6) indicate a coupé-like spin to proceedings.

The latest to come our way for a road test is the X4, the sleeker, curvier, version of the well-accomplished X3. And it was in flagship M40i guise. Well, flagship for now anyway, until the X3M and X4M arrive on the scene.

Still, the M40i title did well to reinforce the sporting characteristics that BMW extolled in its promotional material for the X4. The M Performance add-ons accentuated the athletic pretense of the vehicle in a fashion that appeared fairly convincing.

Inspiring performance too, from that turbocharged, 2,999cc, six-cylinder good for 265kW and 500Nm. That sprint time of 4.8 seconds is nothing to be scoffed at – but interesting to note that it is a mere 0.1 of a second slower than the diesel M40d.

Of course, the acoustics and sprightly delivery of the petrol counterpart are notably superior versus the oil-burner. And overall, the X4 garners positive commentary.