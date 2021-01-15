REVIEW | The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio S11 isn't just for farming

Some of you will agree when I say we generally typecast people to cars. A yellow Kia Picanto, for instance, is likely something a member of the fairer sex would drive. Not that a man could not pull it off too.

When I visit Eldorado Park, I know I am in Polo and Golf territory. When I see a muddy single cab Toyota Hilux with thick bars at the back to carry livestock, I know a Van der Merwe from a farm is driving it. More than half the time I am correct.

I must have broken certain stereotypes when I recently had the Mahindra Scorpio S11 on test. This iconic Indian brand has become synonymous with farmers for its strength and durability.

I undoubtedly surprised many people when they saw a Van der Oliphant emerging from this sport-utility vehicle, not fitting the perceived owner profile.

To be fair, its cousin, the Mahindra Pik Up, is the workhorse responsible for the farming associations. It continues to contribute immensely in the agricultural industry countrywide.

The brand also does compact offerings including the KUV100, KUV300 and TUV300. There is also the well-established XUV500, aimed at the loftier end.

The magic word for the Scorpio is affordability but that does not equal poor quality. Sure, it lacks the premium status enjoyed by pricier competitors but its toughness would petrify them stiff.