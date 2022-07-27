×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Reviews

FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Isuzu D-Max elevates its stock

27 July 2022 - 11:10
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter

Truth be told, my expectations for the latest D-Max had been sullied even before experiencing the product.   ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. These are the top 10 most enquired about used SUVs in SA right now Features
  2. Chase Elliott named Pocono winner with Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch disqualified Motorsport
  3. Proposed duties could lift tyre prices as much as 41% news
  4. More misery for motorists as fuel prices reach record highs news
  5. 670kW Shelby GT500 King of the Road is coming to SA New Models

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...