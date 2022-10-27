Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the Porsche 911 Targa.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Porsche 911 Targa
Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the Porsche 911 Targa.
MORE:
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Nissan Qashqai
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 BMW iX3
REVIEW | New Honda BR-V improves in all areas except one
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos