Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Suzuki S-Presso

14 March 2023 - 11:50 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she reviews the 2023 Suzuki S-Presso. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Citroën C5 Aircross

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the new Citroën C5 Aircross.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Hyundai Venue

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the refreshed Hyundai Venue
Motoring
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Volkswagen Polo sedan

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he reviews the practical VW Polo sedan.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features
  2. Petrol price to rise and diesel to drop in April news
  3. The top 5 cheapest cars to buy in SA Features
  4. Stellantis to build car factory in SA news
  5. Chery's premium Omoda brand is set to wow South Africa New Models

Latest Videos

Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work
Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...