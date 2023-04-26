In fairness, our tester has an ace up its sleeve in option pack three. This adds 17-inch alloys, a plastic fuel tank guard, steel underbody protection, spare accessory switches mounted overhead, automatic high beams, lane-keep assist (with departure warning), LED tail-lamps and forward collision alert. There is more: navigation, leatherette upholstery, wireless charging and rear air-conditioning ducts are part of the deal. The package adds R43,248 to the list price. Our vehicle also has the optional rear side steps for R1,137.
Inside, it benefits from a large 10.1-inch tablet-like infotainment screen incorporating the SYNC4A operating system. Large tiles, simple menus and acoustic feedback mimicking the click of a button makes it easy to use.
Though the 2.0 BiTurbo is great for bragging rights, we were pleased to have been allocated the more frugal 2.0 SiT. It displaces 1,996cc and delivers 125kW and 405Nm; delivering ample shove around town, with respectable overtaking powers on the freeway. Unlike the BiT, this model uses a six-speed automatic transmission, instead of the 10-speed automatic.
In the old version, the latter was known for its indecisive tendencies. While the 10-speed is sharper in wit this time around, the six-speed feels just right for the application: no hunting for ratios and hardly any lingering between cogs. The Ranger has an 80l tank size. Our consumption is hovering around the 10.5l/100km mark.
Our gripes are minor (see logbook). So far, it is a hearty thumbs-up for the new XLT.
2023 Ford Ranger XLT 2.0 SiT automatic double-cab
Odometer on delivery: 9,308km
Odometer now: 9,645km
Average consumption: 10.5l/100km
Praises: Beefy looks, excellent infotainment system, improved refinement levels
Gripes: Left interior B-pillar trim rattles, left side mirror squeaks when folding
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | New Ford Ranger XLT joins our fleet
Image: Supplied
Like a doting parent, the blue oval brand must be quite pleased with the performance of its newest Ranger.
Since its introduction late last year, the reception has been resoundingly positive, with critics proffering words of high praise for the model.
In that relatively short period, the basic range has expanded to include the fire-breathing Raptor in addition to the launch of single-cab and extended-cab variants. There is a Ranger for just about every requirement, from focused workhorse activities to extreme leisure.
And then there is the sweet spot in between, for buyers wanting comfort, refinement, visual appeal and the capability for off-road pursuits as well as load-lugging.
For these criteria, the XLT grade appears to fit the bill quite comfortably. It is the latest to join our long-term test fleet. We will spend six months with the proudly South African-built pickup, hailing from Silverton, Tshwane.
Image: Supplied
Our test unit is identical to the model pictured here, save for one detail: it is Moondust Silver. A proper picture session will be conducted after the familiarisation period.
The XLT sits above the XL and below the Wildtrak in the grade hierarchy. It comes in at R669,800 for the 4x4 2.0 SiT (single-turbocharged diesel) automatic model. The same version with the 2.0 twin-turbocharged diesel engine will cost you R782,100. If 4x4 is not a major requirement, the two-wheel drive XLT 2.0 SiT double-cab costs R592,700.
My first interaction with the new Ranger was in the Wildtrak equipped with the stout single-turbocharged diesel 3.0 V6.
The impression was a good one. Its supremacy over the previous version in overall refinement, ride quality and build quality were clear. The Ranger is easily declared the most polished of the pack, outclassing the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max in evincing a character more sophisticated than its ladder-frame roots would have you believe.
Despite being slightly lower in specification and foregoing the exterior pizazz of the Wildtrak, those admirable core qualities are present in the XLT. If you did not know better, there is little to suggest the XLT is in the middle of the range.
Image: Supplied
In fairness, our tester has an ace up its sleeve in option pack three. This adds 17-inch alloys, a plastic fuel tank guard, steel underbody protection, spare accessory switches mounted overhead, automatic high beams, lane-keep assist (with departure warning), LED tail-lamps and forward collision alert. There is more: navigation, leatherette upholstery, wireless charging and rear air-conditioning ducts are part of the deal. The package adds R43,248 to the list price. Our vehicle also has the optional rear side steps for R1,137.
Inside, it benefits from a large 10.1-inch tablet-like infotainment screen incorporating the SYNC4A operating system. Large tiles, simple menus and acoustic feedback mimicking the click of a button makes it easy to use.
Though the 2.0 BiTurbo is great for bragging rights, we were pleased to have been allocated the more frugal 2.0 SiT. It displaces 1,996cc and delivers 125kW and 405Nm; delivering ample shove around town, with respectable overtaking powers on the freeway. Unlike the BiT, this model uses a six-speed automatic transmission, instead of the 10-speed automatic.
In the old version, the latter was known for its indecisive tendencies. While the 10-speed is sharper in wit this time around, the six-speed feels just right for the application: no hunting for ratios and hardly any lingering between cogs. The Ranger has an 80l tank size. Our consumption is hovering around the 10.5l/100km mark.
Our gripes are minor (see logbook). So far, it is a hearty thumbs-up for the new XLT.
2023 Ford Ranger XLT 2.0 SiT automatic double-cab
Odometer on delivery: 9,308km
Odometer now: 9,645km
Average consumption: 10.5l/100km
Praises: Beefy looks, excellent infotainment system, improved refinement levels
Gripes: Left interior B-pillar trim rattles, left side mirror squeaks when folding
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Is our Ford EcoSport up for the long haul?
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Our Ford EcoSport still has game after all these years
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Ford EcoSport Active joins our fleet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos