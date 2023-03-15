LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Our Ford EcoSport still has game after all these years

Who would have thought that a Ford EcoSport would be gracing our long-term fleet in 2023. Certainly not me, that's for damn sure. I mean this is, after all, a compact crossover that was first launched to the local market in 2013 — a time when the rand was 10 to the dollar and I could chug more than four beers without fear of a hangover. Yeah, a decade is a long time in human years but when converted to car years it’s an aeon.

As such I was expecting our jolly Luxe Yellow EcoSport Active to feel olde worlde but fortunately this wasn’t the case. Sure, certain elements of the interior look and feel outdated but a refresh in 2018 added modern niceties such as a floating eight-inch colour touchscreen that sits proudly on the middle of the dashboard.

Wired to a Ford Sync 2.5 infotainment system, it gives you clear and easy access to Apple CarPlay — or Android Auto if that’s more your vibe — and all the Apps you need to get your driving done. It works well and unlike some other budget systems (yes, I’m looking at you Suzuki) operates with a degree of polish with no lag or hanging episodes so far.