LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Our Ford EcoSport still has game after all these years
But please do something about that huge spare wheel cover at the rear that's causing parking anxiety
Who would have thought that a Ford EcoSport would be gracing our long-term fleet in 2023. Certainly not me, that's for damn sure. I mean this is, after all, a compact crossover that was first launched to the local market in 2013 — a time when the rand was 10 to the dollar and I could chug more than four beers without fear of a hangover. Yeah, a decade is a long time in human years but when converted to car years it’s an aeon.
As such I was expecting our jolly Luxe Yellow EcoSport Active to feel olde worlde but fortunately this wasn’t the case. Sure, certain elements of the interior look and feel outdated but a refresh in 2018 added modern niceties such as a floating eight-inch colour touchscreen that sits proudly on the middle of the dashboard.
Wired to a Ford Sync 2.5 infotainment system, it gives you clear and easy access to Apple CarPlay — or Android Auto if that’s more your vibe — and all the Apps you need to get your driving done. It works well and unlike some other budget systems (yes, I’m looking at you Suzuki) operates with a degree of polish with no lag or hanging episodes so far.
There’s also a smart leather multifunction steering wheel, two USB-A ports and voice control functionality that lets you make calls and listen to text messages — a technology I have made use of. But, hey, some people dig it and Ford needs to cater for everyone.
Another standard feature is a set of rear parking sensors, which, like my colleague Brenwin Naidu, I don’t trust because I’m not sure whether they factor in the enormous spare wheel cover protruding from the rear hatch. There were occasions while manoeuvring where I put the EcoSport into park and got out to check how much space I had before that plastic outer shell came to grief — or the huge Isuzu double cab my neighbour insists on parking right behind my carport. I hate to bring this up again but I think it’s something Ford should clarify.
As you already know, our EcoBoost Active is powered by the Blue Oval’s 1.0 EcoBoost engine that promises 6.3l/100km on the combined cycle. During my weeklong tenure I made several trips to and from Zwartkops Raceway and driving at the legal limit was able to get the fuel economy meter to a respectable 6.1l/100km. You would probably manage better with a six-speed manual gearbox but then you’d lose out on the smooth and easy-going six-speed auto that helps make everyday traffic jams more bearable.
Talking of smoothness, I was also impressed at how well the EcoSport Active rides. With its squishy 205/60 R17 tyres and a suspension tuned to tackle the odd dirt road or two, this compact crossover made easy work of the scabby Johannesburg road network.
What’s next on the itinerary? A drive to the Western Cape towards the end of March: a road trip with my best friend that’s sure to put the EcoBoost Active’s long-distance legs, luggage space and general cabin comfort to the test.
FORD 1.0 ECOSPORT ACTIVE 6AT: UPDATE 2
PRICE: R393,700
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 10,000km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 10,995km
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 6.1l/100km
PRAISES: Despite its age there’s certainly some life in the old dog yet
GRIPES: Again, that huge spare wheel cover is causing parking anxiety