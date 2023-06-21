Reviews

LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Life with our award-winning Ford Ranger

21 June 2023 - 15:49
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Ford's Ranger is the first bakkie to win SA Car of the Year.
Ford's Ranger is the first bakkie to win SA Car of the Year.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

The last Car of the Year banquet I attended was in 2013. The room was overcome by a mix of puzzled silence, stunned expressions and excitable whispers as a Porsche Boxster was lowered from the ceiling of a hall in Sandton Convention Centre.

That was the beginning of a rough patch for the competition, as the Stuttgart brand would go on to win further accolades. Not saying that the victors were undeserving: but their relevance to the greater public? Highly debatable.

In recent years, sense seems to have prevailed, with attainable products such as the Peugeot 2008 and Toyota Corolla Cross taking top honours. Earlier this month, history was made when the Ford Ranger in double-cab Wildtrak 3.0 V6 diesel guise was awarded the title of 2023 South African Car of the Year. The first pickup ever to do so.

We will be the first to concede that a six-cylinder bakkie costing almost R1m falls beyond the scope of ownership for most consumers in Mzansi. But the thing to remember about the Car of the Year title is that it is awarded to an entire model range — the carmaker puts forward the model it believes is the best representative of what the line offers.

C-clamp headlights sport a distinctive look.
C-clamp headlights sport a distinctive look.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

There were certainly no awkward silences when the locally-built blue oval offering was declared the champion on this occasion.

In the Ranger double-cab line-up, there is serious value to be had. As opined in previous missives, we believe the sweet-spot to be the XLT in 2.0-litre, single-turbocharged-diesel, 4x4 automatic form. Yours for R693,300. This particular specimen also happens to be our current long-term tester, having joined the fleet two months back.

For the same money, you could also look at a C-segment sport-utility vehicle or crossover. But the obvious benefits of owning a pickup would eclipse such alternatives, from many South African consumers’ perspectives.

Just look at how many are sold new every month. The assumption would be that most are of the single-cab variety. In the case of the country’s best-selling bakkie, the Toyota Hilux, that is not so. It revealed to us this week that of its total Hilux sales in 2022, 50% were double cabs, the rest were single- and extra-cab variants.

The digitised, high-quality interior could shame some passenger cars.
The digitised, high-quality interior could shame some passenger cars.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Ford said that in May, double-cab derivatives accounted for more than 75% of new Ranger sales.

What makes the latest Ranger such a compelling pick versus a regular passenger car is how accomplished it is in the aspects of refinement and comfort.

Make no mistake, the double-cabs of 2023 are far removed from the steeds they were even a decade ago. And the Ranger easily stands head and shoulders above its rivals, when it comes to road manners, fit and finish, as well as technological innovation. And of course, this is not at the expense of what a pickup is supposed to do: haul stuff and tackle rough terrain without breaking a sweat.

In our previous update, we wrote about the around-town, daily-driver capabilities of our Ranger. The peace of mind it brings when presented with potholed roads, its assuring ground clearance, tractable diesel motor and reasonable fuel economy.

Its SYNC4A infotainment system puts set-ups in more premium vehicles to shame. From its large display, high-resolution, easy-to-navigate menus to acoustic feedback, the interface is a cinch to use.

Smoked grey alloy paint is a classy touch.
Smoked grey alloy paint is a classy touch.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Over the past three weeks, our Moondust Silver XLT has been in the possession of lensman and motoring contributor Waldo Swiegers. Lugging equipment on assignments that often involve cross-country jaunts is part of his lifestyle.

In our diary, Swiegers praised the ride quality of the Ranger, noting that while the engine is not as potent as the twin-turbocharged 2.0-litre diesel version or V6, it remains the one to have for its blend of punch and economy.

“The rear is light when there is no load on, which makes it easy to provoke sideways action,” he commented. One thing he bemoaned was the solid rear window, which does not offer a load-through centre section.

Next up, our XLT will be entrusted to colleague Thomas Falkiner, who will put it through his customary pilgrimage to Montagu in the Western Cape. That will most likely get it to the mileage at which its first service takes place.

2023 Ford Ranger XLT 2.0 SiT automatic double-cab: Update 3

Odometer on delivery: 9,308km

Odometer now: 10,807km

Average consumption: 10.3l/100km

Praises: It’s the 2023 South African Car of the Year!

Gripes: No rear load-through window ...

MORE

LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Why our Ford Ranger XLT is the ultimate urban warrior

Last month the Ford Ranger outpaced its rival from Toyota as the best selling new vehicle in the country.
Motoring
1 month ago

LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Ford Everest Platinum is solid gold on family road trips

Having tested the 2.0l Sport version of Ford’s new SUV in December, this time it was the turn of the range-topping 3.0 Platinum which will spend the ...
Motoring
1 month ago

LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Is our Ford EcoSport up for the long haul?

It was the evening of March 19 and in a few hours' time the country would – going on the musings of every mainstream media outlet and social media ...
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Drag Race: Ford Raptor vs Volkswagen Golf R Features
  2. REVIEW | VW T-Roc 2.0 TSI R-Line offers plenty of style but at a price Reviews
  3. What we paid for new cars in 2002 and what we're paying now Features
  4. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews
  5. Printer back online after driving licence backlog grows to 350,000 cards news

Latest Videos

Angry Diepsloot residents block roads in protest to crime
'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict