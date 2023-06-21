REVIEW | Tough and spacious Isuzu MU-X is a robust family ride

While the Isuzu MU-X is certainly no farming implement, it errs further towards the feel of a double-cab than the plusher Everest. Some customers prefer a more overt impression of ruggedness, which the Japanese vehicle has. Still, it could show rivals like the Toyota Fortuner a thing or two about ride quality.
Image: Supplied
Now more than ever, ladder-frame sport-utility vehicles make sense. Their bakkie-based architectures afford the user go-anywhere capability and stress-free movement in areas where roads are riddled with potholes. And there are a lot of those around, even in the suburbs.
Then we have the space factor: all contenders in the arena have seven-seater configurations as standard. And if that third row is not required, simply fold it down and make use of a cavernous boot.
There is also the value-for-money aspect to consider.
Offerings like the Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Toyota Fortuner are priced similarly to C-segment crossovers and sport-utility vehicles based on regular, passenger-car platforms. Yes, these offer superior refinement and handling characteristics, but lack the robust, sturdy feel of the above-mentioned products rooted in commercial-vehicle origins.
That said, the breed has come a long way and most of them disguise their pickup lineages quite well. Consider that the Ford Everest recently emerged as overall runner-up in the 2023 South African Car of the Year competition.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Opening the door to the LSE reveals a sombre cabin abounding in dark plastics, but quality of said plastics are of an acceptable standard, while the black leatherette upholstery is suitably textured so as to emulate the real deal.
True to the Isuzu philosophy of function over form, the cabin of the MU-X is free of frills and unnecessary ornamentation. It is not pretending to be premium, but nor is the ambiance cheap and nasty. Its nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system is also quite basic in terms of look and feel. So not much in the way of visual pizazz on the inside.
But hitting the start button and hearing that engine grumble into life, one is imbued with an appreciation for the toughness at the core of its makeup. This brand is known for making hardy commercial vehicles that just keep on trucking and the MU-X imparts that spirit.
Power delivery from the 3.0-litre engine is stout, with 140kW and 450Nm underfoot. The part-time, all-wheel drive system is operated via rotary dial on the centre console. Shifts by the six-speed automatic, while not as imperceptible as more sophisticated transmissions in the category, are dispatched without significant jerkiness. It is sufficiently responsive to kick-down manoeuvres when overtaking, though you can swap cogs “manually” via the steering-mounted paddles. Our average consumption after 250km of freeway and traffic driving was 11.4l/100km.
The power steering system is not overly assisted, which might test some drivers’ wrists in parking situations. Ride quality is decent, in a respectable middle spot: not as jittery as the Fortuner, but not as polished as the Everest.
Image: Supplied
Prospective buyers will be happy to know that even the basic LS versions benefit from standard leatherette upholstery, in addition to 18-inch alloys shared with the LSE. Two key features that might prompt you to save your money and forego the LSE altogether. You also get cruise control, a reverse camera and six-speaker audio system.
Equipment highlights in the LSE include two extra speakers, a power tailgate, keyless-entry, remote-start, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and a nine-inch central screen vs the seven-inch unit in the LS. The Onyx is set apart by 20-inch wheels.
Safety kit across the board comprises electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution, hill-start assist, hill-descent control and trailer-sway control. Dual front, side and curtain airbags are also standard, as is a knee airbag for the driver.
Issues noted during the test week were minor. First, the slowness of the electrically operated tailgate. There is a notable interval between the time the user presses the key fob and the tailgate opens. The remote-starting function is also annoying in that the vehicle switches off once the unlock button is pressed. The steering-mounted volume adjustment button is too close to the audio seek button; often the user inadvertently changes tracks or radio stations while attempting to increase volume.
Those niggles aside, the MU-X is an underrated contender that warrants a test drive during your shopping process in the ladder-based SUV category.
