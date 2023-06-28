Air suspension gives the new S-Class a distinctive “waftability” in the expected vein of a truly opulent touring machine. It handles undulations in creamy fashion, sailing along with comfort levels that easily put certain sport-utility vehicles with higher ground clearances to shame.
REVIEW | Opulent and frugal: That's the Mercedes-Benz S350d
What is the best car in the world? An impossible question to answer really, because we all have different ambitions, requirements, preferences and budgets when it comes to automobiles.
For some, modesty and simplicity do the trick. You will find legions of fans devoted to cars like the Toyota Corolla (of any vintage), swearing by how dutifully their vehicle has served them over millions of kilometres.
Bakkie fans believe their chosen steeds to be the best creation on four wheels, swearing by the virtues of ruggedness and go-anywhere capability. Others get tickled by the dreamy prospects of exotic cars: Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin or any other pedigreed performance breed you care to mention.
But those are generally one-trick ponies. How about wheeled specimens designed to master an assortment of disciplines?
Ample power, spirited performance, respectable economy, cosseting luxury, above-average dynamic abilities and the likelihood of long-term durability? Rolls-Royce is often touted as producing the finest motor cars on the planet. Its massive Cullinan comes to mind as one of the ultimate do-it-all breeds of our time.
“The best or nothing” is the interesting marketing tagline employed by Mercedes-Benz, inventor of the horseless carriage as we know it.
For many, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is considered to be the pinnacle of automotive aspiration. The model is supposed to embody all those cherished brand hallmarks, while setting the agenda for the next generation of products in terms of technology and safety.
The latest expression of the S-Class, the W223, seems to have hit all the right notes since its global introduction three ago. It was Luxury Car of the Year at the 2021 World Car Awards.
Pandemic-related matters meant local introduction was delayed, but this did not seem to dampen enthusiasm for the Mercedes-Benz. In our local 2023 Car of the Year competition, the model took top honours in the Luxury category and third place overall behind the Ford Everest and Ranger.
Our turn to spend a little more time with the model came last week, so we decided to stretch its legs on a lengthier jaunt from Johannesburg to Port Edward in KwaZulu-Natal. That our test unit was the diesel S350d derivative made the move all the more appropriate: the frugal, mile-munching competence of an oil-burner is just about impossible to beat.
The imposing size of the W223 is striking. Despite having scrutinised it during Car of the Year test days, the length and girth of this top-level Mercedes-Benz struck me, nosing it out of the basement parking where the manufacturer keeps its test units.
Typically elegant, with clean lines and sleek three-box shape, traditionalists will appreciate the regal nature of the S-Class. Another nod to tradition is the fitment of the classical hood ornament, once a Mercedes-Benz hallmark, which seems to have been ditched on the majority of the range.
There is something quite stirring about seeing the three-pointed star mascot from behind the wheel, guiding the way ahead.
Life is good from behind the wheel of the new S-Class, with an interior lined in the finest hide upholstery, choice materials and wide-bodied, generously padded seats. It takes little time to get comfortable.
The expansive display screens (including a digital instrument cluster) and minimal buttons create an uncluttered feel. Using the “Hey Mercedes” virtual assistant removes some of the trickiness associated with operating infotainment functions on the go.
One frustrating aspect of the S-Class (and most modern Mercedes-Benz cabins) are the capacitive surfaces that replace conventional switchgear. For instance, there is no longer a scroller for volume. You have to slide your finger across the relevant section, with varying results.
Over a nearly 1,700km journey comprising mostly freeway driving, the benefit of semi-autonomous driving technology shone through. The system in the Mercedes-Benz is sharp in wit, taking care of acceleration, braking, lane discipline and corners.
Obviously, one should not relegate all control to the vehicle. If it detects hands off the steering wheel, a reminder to put your mitts back on the tiller is displayed on the cluster.
Air suspension gives the new S-Class a distinctive “waftability” in the expected vein of a truly opulent touring machine. It handles undulations in creamy fashion, sailing along with comfort levels that easily put certain sport-utility vehicles with higher ground clearances to shame.
Adaptive cruise control engaged, heated seats activated, listening to something relaxing through the Burmester 4D surround-sound system, the kilometres pass by with ease.
It also helps that the means of motivation is up to the task. In the case of the S350d, the power source displaces 2,925cc. The turbocharged-diesel, in-line six-cylinder delivers 210kW and 600Nm, relying on a nine-speed automatic, transmitting power to the rear axle.
It is fault-free pairing, with smooth delivery and a bounty of torque that only requires a slight depression of the pedal to summon. The best part is that you can drive across the country without needing to stop at every service station along the way. At the end of the journey, down and back up the N3 and N2, average fuel consumption was 7.1l/100km.
Perhaps next time we will try to attempt the same with the fully electric Mercedes-Benz EQS.
The S350d costs upwards of R2,424,250, which includes a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan that can be excluded. A company spokesperson confirmed this derivative will be upgraded soon, with slightly more power.
WHERE WE STAYED
The Wild Coast Sun in Port Edward is more than four decades old and remains an iconic spot for recreation. Our sea-facing quarters provided the ideal setting in which to catch up on sleep after eight hours of journeying. Once rested, there are activities that the average, well-heeled S-Class owner might enjoy. Golfing is a big one, of course, which the resort caters for with its rolling fairways. Those with a more adventurous streak can hit the quad-biking trails or let their legs dangle, suspended from above, at the SkyPark. But maybe you have simpler requirements: the casino is still a major attraction and the hotel's private beach is pristine. Chico's restaurant, with its legendary buffets, is also an essential experience. Revellers will need to relax tense muscles after such a busy itinerary and Mangwanani Spa is a great place to do that.
