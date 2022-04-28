REVIEW | The 2022 Audi RS E-tron GT is one shockingly fast performer

A thick mist blanketed the Gerotek test circuit when we lined up the Audi RS E-tron GT for its 0-100km/h acceleration run.

It took a leap of faith to unleash this powerful car onto the 1km straight when there was such poor visibility, but the nervousness didn’t last long. It took just 48m for this electric car to silently sweep to 100km/h.

The RS E-tron GT is the most potent electric Audi with its power output of 440kW (475kW for a short time with overboost) and torque of 830Nm, and the acceleration is mind-blowing.

The car hit 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds, one-tenth quicker than the factory-quoted figure, and right in the ballpark of supercars with growling V8 or V12 engines.

In this electric Audi you can whisk along almost unheard if you want, or press a button that simulates a sporty sound resembling a large petrol engine through internal and external speakers.

The instant response of electric power thrusts this sports coupé forward with chest-pressing g-forces, not only in a standing start but when you need to whisk past long trucks in a hurry. There are no gear changes to cause flat spots in the power delivery; it’s just a surge of lively, step-free thrust.

The RS E-tron GT is the flagship of the six-model E-tron range recently launched by Audi SA to kick-start the brand’s electric era. By 2026 every new Audi launched on the global market will be all-electric.

The four-door sports coupé is based on the Porsche Taycan as part of the Volkswagen Group’s technology sharing, and it comes in two variants: the GT quattro with outputs of 350kW/630Nm, and the RS halo model that’s the first electric Audi to wear the “racing sport” high-performance badge.

Priced at R3.3m, the RS E-tron GT comes with a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.

Along with its supercar-like acceleration the RS has a 250km/h top speed, and its high-voltage 93.4kWh battery enables a claimed range of up to 472km on a single charge.

Of course, during high-performance testing the battery drains quicker than a keg at a beer festival. Still, the test car delivered a respectable 347km range, which means that if your daily commute is under 70km you’ll only need to charge the car once a week.

Range anxiety isn’t too much of an issue unless you’re planning long trips. On a public 150kW DC fast charger the electric Audi can be juiced up in as little as 30 minutes, or fully charged at home overnight with the supplied cable.