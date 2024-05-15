Courtesy of SABC News
Minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga and the UN secretary-general's special envoy for road safety, Jean Todt, are on Wednesday hosting a media dialogue on the state of road safety in South Africa.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Media dialogue on the state of road safety
