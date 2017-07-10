You can have your bread and eat it‚ but don't expect butter or bacon.

Clover South Africa warned that "a major shortage of butter is being experienced in South Africa and we are uncertain how long it will last."

Ladismith Butter spokesman Rian van der Merwe told The Times that it could get worse due to lower milk production at the moment.

Both Clover and Ladismith explained less butter was being made because there was less cream available as consumers switch from low-fat to full-cream milk.

An analysis of South African sales trends by Nielsen from 2015 to 2016 show consumers were not eating more butter‚ but they are buying more cream‚ more yoghurt and more milk‚ leaving less fat and cream for butter.

Van der Merwe said: "Production of butter is lower due to consumers' demand for full-fat products‚ which means less cream for butter production."

For people who like bacon with their bread and butter‚ agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo also noted that the lowest number of pigs had been slaughtered by pork farmers in May in seven years.